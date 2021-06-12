https://www.theepochtimes.com/man-sentenced-to-prison-for-10-years-as-a-result-of-face-mask-related-assault_3855741.html

A man from Iowa was sentenced to prison for 10 years for physically attacking another man over a quarrel on wearing a mask in November.

Shane Wayne Michael, 42, was convicted of willful injury causing serious injury in May, reported Des Moines Register.

The assault occurred after a customer at an eyewear store told Michael to wear his face mask properly since it was slightly below his nose.

Mark Dinning, the other customer, reportedly exchanged words with Michael before they left the store. He said that Michael followed him to the parking lot and started attacking him.

Dinning maintained that they both fell to the ground and that then Michael jabbed his eye, to which Dinning responded with a bite to his arm. He said that Michael then attacked his groin with his knee several times, then pulled down his mask, spat and coughed on him, and yelled “If I have it, you have it!” apparently referring to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, which causes COVID.

According to Michael, it was Dinning who started the fight by first shoulder-checking him and poking him in the abdomen after they had left the store. He asserted that then they grappled and fell to the ground, during which Michael held Dinning to the ground. When Dinning started biting his arm, he responded by jabbing Dinning’s eye with his finger.

Dennis Michael, Shane Wayne, told the Iowa Capital Dispatch that his son was acting in self-defense and was innocent, adding that Michael has asthma, “and so he’s not going to cover his nose and mouth because he can’t breathe. And there was no mask mandate in place. It was just a request by Vision 4 Less that people wear a mask, and he was.”

He believes that the sentence is not proportional to the incident.

“It’s like (Dinning) got a black eye in a bar fight, and now my son is getting 10 years in prison,” he said.

In a Facebook post, Dinning said that as a result of the fight, he almost lost his eye.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

