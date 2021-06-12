https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/manchin-delivers-blow-dems-abortion-agenda-will-support-hyde-amendment/

The Democrat’s abortion agenda just took a big hit.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) told Bloomberg Government’s Alex Ruoff that he will demand the Hyde Amendment stay in spending bills.

The Hyde Amendment bars the use of federal funds to pay for abortions.

NEWS: @Sen_JoeManchin tells @Alexruoff he’ll demand that the Hyde amendment stay in spending bills. “I’m going to support Hyde in every way possible.” Manchin Backs Hyde as Democrats Seek End to Abortion Funds Ban 🔒https://t.co/M5XaV11u6E — Jack Fitzpatrick ☘️ (@jackfitzdc) June 10, 2021

This is significant to saving Hyde:

Democrats’ plan to push a spending bill without Hyde was likely doomed because of the Senate’s 60-vote threshold. But this is significant because Manchin is on the Appropriations Committee (and the HHS subcommittee) and could block it before it even gets to the floor. — Jack Fitzpatrick ☘️ (@jackfitzdc) June 10, 2021

Biden has flip-flopped on the Hyde Amendment.

Biden initially said he supported the Hyde Amendment but after backlash, he changed his opinion.

He then blamed Republicans for him changing his mind.

BREAKING: Democrat Joe Biden announces he can no longer support the Hyde Amendment after getting attacked by Democrats over the last 24 hours for supporting it He blames Republicans for his decision pic.twitter.com/vV1wTD3B3q — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 7, 2019

Biden’s budget would remove the Hyde Amendment and allow federal funding for abortion.

NPR reported:

President Biden’s budget proposal fulfills a campaign promise to remove a longstanding ban on federal funding for most abortions known as the Hyde Amendment. The budget plan, released late last week, would drop the policy which has restricted funding for abortion through federal programs such as Medicaid. The rule, in effect since 1980, includes exceptions in cases of rape, incest, or to save a pregnant woman’s life.

This is another part of the far-left agenda that Sen. Manchin has blocked.

Back on June 6th, Sen. Manchin came out against the Democrats’ radical “For the People Act.”

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin (WV) said he will be voting against the For the People Act. Congressional Democrats introduced a federal elections reform bill that will make it easier for Democrats to steal elections. The bill, S.1. needs 60 votes in the senate to pass. Manchin, the ‘moderate’ Democrat senator on Sunday said he will be voting against the bill in an op-ed published in the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

