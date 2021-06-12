https://citizenfreepress.com/column-3/mara-gay-should-have-kept-her-mouth-shut/
New York Times Mara Gay doesn’t like American flags
‘I was on Long Island this weekend and I was really disturbed. I saw, you know, dozens and dozens of pickup trucks with expletives against Joe Biden, Trump flags, and in some cases, just dozens of American flags, which is also disturbing’
NYT/MSNBC’s @MaraGay: In Long Island last weekend, I saw “dozens of American flags,” which was “just disturbing” pic.twitter.com/RhGdqqJope
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 8, 2021