Posted by Kane on June 12, 2021 2:38 am

New York Times Mara Gay doesn’t like American flags

‘I was on Long Island this weekend and I was really disturbed. I saw, you know, dozens and dozens of pickup trucks with expletives against Joe Biden, Trump flags, and in some cases, just dozens of American flags, which is also disturbing’



Reaction on twitter…

