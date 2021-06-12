https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mass-shooting-in-austin-13-wounded-gunman-still-on-the-loose/

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Someone opened fire in a popular entertainment district in downtown Austin early Saturday, wounding 13 people, including two critically, before getting away, authorities said. Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting but were not able to get a detailed description of the shooter, though they believe it was a black man and were going through surveillance video and other evidence, interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said at a 4 a.m. news conference. He asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the police.

The gunfire erupted just before 1:30 a.m. along 6th Street, a popular area filled with bars and restaurants that often attracts thousands of visitors in the city of nearly 1 million residents that is home to the University of Texas. At the time of the shooting, the street was barricaded to allow only pedestrian traffic, Chacon said.





