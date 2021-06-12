https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60c4f620bbafd42ff5862984
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — The North Miami Beach Police Department is asking for prayers for an officer who was…
A fire in an Arts District building destroyed 20 artists’ studios and storage spaces and several businesses….
(AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE MOVEMENT) – From October 2019 to October 2020, there were 91,862 estimated overdose deaths in the U.S., which represents a 30% increase in 12 months. Certain states had an even …
Actor and comedian Jon Lovitz showed some real moral courage this week when he openly (and accurately) compared today’s fascist cancel culture to McCarthyism….
Analysis: There’s nothing new about the Justice Department protecting the executive branch and the president. That’s good for the current president, too….