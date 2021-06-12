https://citizenfreepress.com/column-1/matt-walsh-just-punked-aoc-and-its-pretty-brilliant/

UPDATE

A conservative commentator raised more than $104,000 to help repair the Puerto Rico home of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s grandmother, but the Democratic congresswoman and ‘Squad’ leader is refusing to accept it.

She had posted images on social media earlier this week showing the severely damaged house – with a falling-in ceiling – which she blamed on former President Trump.

Commentator Matt Walsh said it was rich that someone who made $174,000 a year as a congresswoman – and drove a Tesla – would be begging on Twitter for help, so he organized the GoFundMe campaign that had raised $104,000 by Saturday morning.

In under five hours, @MattWalshBlog and 3,000 of his friends raised more than $50,000 to fix up the ancestral home of @AOC‘s abuela. It’s almost like private communities are better at meeting individual needs than the government (or their tesla-driving granddaughters). pic.twitter.com/BbsMlFGSSz — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 4, 2021

AOC was complaining about her grandmother’s home in Puerto Rico, and somehow Matt Walsh ended up raising $87,000 in less than 8 hours on GoFundMe.

Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire immediately responded to the politically charged thread, writing it’s “shameful that you live in luxury while allowing your own grandmother to suffer in these squalid conditions.”

“You don’t even have a concept for the role of [first generation], first-born daughters play in their families,” replied Ocasio-Cortez. “My abuela is okay. But instead of only caring for mine [and] letting others suffer, I’m calling attention to the systemic injustices you seem totally fine [with] in having a U.S. colony.”

Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill. I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID. This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR. People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them. pic.twitter.com/wnRxLalA2D — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

I remember @MattWalshBlog before anyone knew his name or mine when we became Facebook friends. He is someone I have admired for a long time, but today he humiliated @AOC and helped her grandmother minus the virtue signaling which is why he is one of the best. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 4, 2021

