Michigan attorney Matthew DePerno, on behalf of plaintiff William Bailey, files a motion [pdf available here] with Judge Kevin Eslenheimer for reconsideration of prior rulings given the nature of new evidence discovered by the legal team in Antrim County.

The 42-page brief contains new findings within the data forensics of the county. Two larger items include the remote log-on of the system by someone anonymous who was not at the election office. The implication is that the system was connected to the internet; and the user did not have to enter identifying credentials for their entries.

The second larger item is the identification of modifications, specific irregularities, of the ballots outer markings that led to a rejection of the ballots and the need for adjudication. [Full pdf is here]

PDF embedded below:

Plaintiff William Bailey describes the motion in this video. [Start at 06:00, prompted]

