Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) is going to sign the “Second Amendment Preservation Act.”

The “Second Amendment Preservation Act” would bar state police from enforcing new federal gun laws.

If a local police department enforces one of the federal laws barred by the “Second Amendment Preservation Act,” they could end up being sued for $50,000.

Federal agents can still enforce gun laws under this bill.

The Epoch Times reported:

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will sign newly passed legislation that would ban state law enforcement agencies from enforcing new federal gun laws following proposed rulemaking from the Biden administration to regulate firearms with stabilizing braces. According to Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones, the Republican governor will sign the “Second Amendment Preservation Act,” which says that it is the duty of courts and law enforcement agencies in Missouri to protect the Second Amendment rights of citizens to keep and bear arms. It also declares federal laws that infringe on that right null. “The Governor is aware of the legal implications of this bill, but also that, now more than ever, we must define a limited role for federal government in order to protect citizen’s rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution,” Jones said in a statement to news outlets on Thursday.

Missouri is not the only state to try and take action against the left’s radical gun control agenda.

About a dozen states have pursued similar bills.

Kansas City Star reported:

About a dozen states have pursued similar measures and Arizona passed its own bill earlier this year. Biden has issued executive orders tightening regulation of homemade “ghost guns,” which lack serial numbers, and a device that allows a pistol to operate more like a rifle.

