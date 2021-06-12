https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/12/msnbcs-joy-reid-says-most-public-school-students-are-taught-a-kind-of-confederate-race-theory/

We didn’t know that Saturday was going to turn into critical race theory day on Twitchy, but here we are. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined Idaho Friday when he signed into law a bill that would prohibit the teaching of critical race theory in schools. Jared Yates Sexton went on a 25-tweet rant about how it was “a literal replaying of Nazi totalitarianism.” Slate argued that conservatives trying to ban critical race theory don’t even know what it is. We’d argue that liberals in favor of critical race theory don’t know what it is either; they assume it means schools won’t erase slavery from their history curriculums.

Now we have MSNBC anchor Joy Reid telling us that most American children in grades kindergarten through 12 are being taught “a kind of Confederate Race Theory” where slavery wasn’t so bad.

Currently, most k-12 students already learn a kind of Confederate Race Theory, whereby the Daughters of the Confederacy long ago imposed a version of history wherein slavery was not so bad and had nothing to do with the civil war, and lynchings and violence never happened. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) June 11, 2021

Is this about continuing to teach Confederate Race Theory? And continuing to omit things like the founders owning slaves, or the facts about the mass extermination of the indigenous? Are you insisting that those things continue to be omitted? If so, why? — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) June 11, 2021

Who doesn’t know the founders owned slaves? No one’s insisting that be omitted. No one.

Or is it about adding more empty praise to the teaching of history and completing the sanitization of history that already is the case? If so, why? How does that make children smarter? And don’t you think kids will eventually find out the facts anyway? Would love a response. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) June 11, 2021

She really wouldn’t love a response; she never books guests who’d challenge her in any way.

Joy, this is one of the silliest, most outlandish, things I’ve read in a while. You think “most” K-12 kids have been getting taught that slavery was not so bad until this year? Seriously? That’s propaganda. Show me the textbooks to back this up please. https://t.co/nNLJPVGTow — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 12, 2021

Having taught history I can say this is bunk. — TK Thomas (@TKThomas7) June 12, 2021

That’s a bloody lie. 100% bullshit. You should be ashamed. https://t.co/Fgv1PZWe49 — NoSlackJack (@JackDennisTN) June 12, 2021

This isn’t what anyone is taught. No teacher in the country earnestly teaches that slavery had nothing to do with it. https://t.co/6XEtltcZ3E — Husband/Dad/Brother/CFI/TB12 STAN (@Igor75285361) June 12, 2021

This woman is nuts https://t.co/K7fbcgiOnf — Death By Zoom Call (@DeathZoom) June 12, 2021

(Almost nobody was taught this) https://t.co/pWtW5t7gv6 — Teach Logic in Schools (@aphofer) June 12, 2021

These people live in an alternate reality https://t.co/uTwTql3iZN — Nucly (@Nucly1) June 12, 2021

Yep, all us whities graduated high school and just found out in college that slavery was bad. This is why you have your own tv show https://t.co/08bGSUHJGw — Greg (@BankofGSimms) June 12, 2021

This is just totally untrue. For instance, our schools teach individuals like Lincoln as being historical giants, true heroes, because of how horrible slavery was and how just we were to fight a war to end it. https://t.co/0hT4jKudQH — Scott Ruesterholz (@Read_N_Learn) June 12, 2021

my husband is an 8th grade teacher in a public school here in Virginia, literally no one is taught this. Go sell your crazy somewhere else. https://t.co/MZTsiwcSWs — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) June 12, 2021

This is entirely untrue. https://t.co/tPV9W2fAmx — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 12, 2021

I mean, it’s such blatant bullshit that if it was almost anyone else, I’d say they were trolling. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 12, 2021

A cursory search brought up Hudson Valley’s K-12 reading list. Look at the author of the first book for k-3 pic.twitter.com/MhfotaRdkr — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 12, 2021

I went to a K-12 school in Alabama and this is all just complete nonsense. https://t.co/XtN4iATzRa — William Davis (@WillDavisDC) June 12, 2021

As someone who learned in the South from Kindergarden through my master’s degree (which I’d love to see if the clear homophobe @JoyAnnReid has committed herself to getting—but probably not) I’d love to know what a specific example “a kind of Confederate Race Theory” is. Go away. https://t.co/oNgUaa6Y8Z — ATL Gator (@gator_atl) June 12, 2021

I’m not sure how someone who so frequently tweets patently false things has two million followers. What she says here is demonstrably and objectively untrue. https://t.co/8BMTqE5QBs — John Hornbuckle (@JohnRHornbuckle) June 12, 2021

This is not what we learned…at all. https://t.co/tAYgWlspcQ — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) June 12, 2021

Most? “Currently, most k-12…”

Prove this statement. Show me data, video and/or the curriculum that teaches this Confederate Race Theory in our schools.

Show me where this is happening in our schools. https://t.co/WRRGkYpPeH — Chelle (@FL_Chelle) June 12, 2021

Also, lol, that we would want “nothing” taught about slavery. It’s a gigantic block of American history, and perhaps the most influential outside of the Revolution. Obviously the alternative is NOT to drop slavery as a subject of study. Again, pure misdirection. — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) June 12, 2021

Not that it will surprise anyone, but CRT in part relies on a kind of myth making. It is flatly FALSE that “most” kids learn slavery “was not so bad.” I’m not sure what universe Joy occupies, but it isn’t grounded in reality. https://t.co/yB8jdxPwz9 — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) June 12, 2021

Dumb and wrong https://t.co/CPpUdi6NtN — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) June 12, 2021

She’s either delusional, malinformed, or willfully spouting mendacious propaganda. https://t.co/51eoDq9B3Y — The Inter Ocean (@ChicagoOcean) June 12, 2021

This is not only stupid, but should disqualify her as credible about any of this stuff. https://t.co/HY5hSqiESI — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 12, 2021

This is insane. I grew up in the Deep South and went to rural public school and private, evangelical Christian school. I was educated by overwhelmingly conservative leaning teachers my entire k-12 life and was never once taught anything remotely close to this. Just a lie. https://t.co/DSViyREmSJ — Noah Riddle (@NoahRiddle13) June 12, 2021

But she said “most.”

