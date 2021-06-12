“As other states end their state-of-emergency orders amid the waning coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday he wants to keep North Carolina’s in place.

“We are seeing tremendous improvement with fewer cases, hospitalizations, deaths and safety restrictions, but this is no time to hang up a ‘Mission Accomplished’ banner in our fight against the pandemic,” Cooper said in a statement. “We are laser focused on getting more shots in arms, boosting our economy and protecting unvaccinated people from the virus.”

The executive order he issued Friday runs through July 30 but doesn’t include any new restrictions. It does extend the state moratorium on evictions and flexibility with unemployment insurance.

Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Cooper this week pressing for the end of the state of emergency, noting that South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster rescinded his state of emergency order on Monday and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam plans to let his state’s expire at the end of this month.”