John Dean, ex-White House counsel to former President Nixon, criticized the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) actions under former President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump DOJ demanded metadata on 73 phone numbers and 36 email addresses, Apple says Putin says he’s optimistic about working with Biden ahead of planned meeting Biden meets Queen Elizabeth for first time as president MORE during an interview with CNN, calling it “Nixon on stilts and steroids.”

The comments came following a recent report from The New York Times that found that former Attorneys General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsTrump DOJ demanded metadata on 73 phone numbers and 36 email addresses, Apple says DOJ to probe Trump-era subpoenas of lawmaker records Democrats demand Barr, Sessions testify on Apple data subpoenas MORE and William Barr subpoenaed Apple in order to access data from more than a dozen people, including several Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, after hearing about leaks within the Trump administration.

Comparing Nixon’s scandal over the Pentagon Papers to the Trump DOJ’s actions, Dean said that “Nixon didn’t have that kind of Department of Justice.”

Dean also criticized Barr, saying it was apparent from the start that he wanted to do Trump’s bidding.

“The memo he wrote to get the job says I’m ready to execute your presidency like a unitary executive presidency should be, which means no bars hold,” Dean said during the interview with CNN anchor Erin Burnett. “We now know there are countless examples of norms he was willing to break.”

Dean said he thinks Barr has to testify and that he was surprised the DOJ hasn’t released a statement.

“I hope they’re getting their act together because this is going to be very troublesome. My Twitter feed is just blazing with people disappointed with Justice and their response to this so far,” he said.

Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffTrump DOJ demanded metadata on 73 phone numbers and 36 email addresses, Apple says DOJ to probe Trump-era subpoenas of lawmaker records The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Sights and sounds from Biden’s UK visit MORE (D), one of the targets of the DOJ’s subpoenas, tweeted, “We need a full accounting of the Trump DOJ’s abuse of power targeting Congress and the press. An IG investigation is just the start. The full range of the misconduct must be examined, including Barr’s efforts to protect those who lied to cover up, and go after Trump’s enemies.”

