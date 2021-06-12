https://uncanceled.news/oops-pride-twitter-account-posts-meme-of-lgbtq-icon-being-pushed-off-a-building/

Sometimes an idea comes into our heads and we think it’s fantastic. After further review, there was something pretty obvious that we completely missed in our original thinking. Such is the case for the @Pride Twitter account, operated by “very queer” podcaster Levi Chambers, regarding a meme that apparently made sense at the time.

It reads, “Sending the beautiful person below this Tweet lots of #Pride” and shows someone smiling and pushing the LGBTQ rainbow flag off a building. Now, if this sounds oddly distasteful, it’s probably because you’re familiar with the practice in Iran and other Muslim-majority countries of pushing bound homosexuals off buildings to their death.

As Twitchy noted, it looked a little like an execution. “A little.”


The official Pride account thought it would be cute for people to be able to send “pride” to the person below them in their Twitter feed. But the execution? It looked a little like an execution.

Responses on Twitter were just what one would expect.

“oh wow it’s real”

“HEY I DON’T KNOW IF ANYBODY POINTED THIS OUT TO YOU YET BUT THIS MIGHT NOT BE A GOOD TWEET THE WAY YOU THINK IT IS.”

“This took effort which means it took time which means whomever created it thought “this is gonna be a banger” for a very long time. Then hit send.”

“Is this a parody account? I feel like this is something a parody account would tweet.”

“The Middle Eastern Chapter of Pride apparently logged in”

“Bizarre. How could they be this clueless?”

“Is this an Iranian Government account?”

“Lmfao y’all didn’t think this one through”

“You might wanna reconsider this tweet”

“Thrown off a building, did Hamas post this?”

“Y’all got hacked, right? Y’all couldn’t be THIS clueless…”

“The award for zero self awareness goes to…”

“Happy pride Iran!”

“This wasn’t well thought out”

With 100% certainty, if this exact Tweet had been sent by a conservative, they would be banned within minutes. Being sent by someone “woke” means it’s still live 10 days later.

In case it gets deleted:

Pride Tweet

