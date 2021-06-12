https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/passenger-attempts-to-crash-flight-from-la-to-atlanta/
A man tried to crash a flight between Los Angeles to Atlanta by forcibly opening the door. He was quickly restrained by fast-acting passengers. pic.twitter.com/roeosNvUOe
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 12, 2021
Details are not yet available on the identity of the crazed man.
Passengers and crew work to restrain an unruly passenger on a flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta. The man attempted to open a door on the airplane. pic.twitter.com/lQQQzwj2zh
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 12, 2021