https://justthenews.com/world/president-biden-congratulates-israels-new-prime-minister-naftali-bennett?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and emphasized his staunch support for the American-Israeli relationship.

“President Biden highlighted his decades of steadfast support for the U.S.-Israel relationship and his unwavering commitment to Israel’s security,” according to the White House readout. “He expressed his firm intent to deepen cooperation between the United States and Israel on the many challenges and opportunities facing the region. The leaders agreed that they and their teams would consult closely on all matters related to regional security, including Iran. The President also conveyed that his administration intends to work closely with the Israeli government on efforts to advance peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians.”

Israel’s parliament on Sunday approved a new coalition government, shifting former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into the opposition after 12 years in office.

In total, Netanyahu has spent 15 years serving as the prime minister, longer than any prime minister of the Jewish state.

Yair Lapid will become the next Israeli Prime Minister in two years, according to the agreement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

