https://redstate.com/bradslager/2021/06/12/president-biden-continues-to-reverse-trump-era-policies-for-no-reason-other-than-erasing-his-legacy-n395674
About The Author
Related Posts
Ted Cruz Hilariously Burns CNN After Raul Castro Steps Down as Head of Cuba's Communist Party
April 19, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy