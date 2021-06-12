https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/12/president-of-france-very-happy-us-has-a-leader-who-is-part-of-the-club-and-willing-to-cooperate/

At the G7 this week, President Biden has clearly impressed other world leaders for his willingness to fall in line with what they want. French President Macron is among those impressed with Biden’s “willingness to cooperate”:

“What you demonstrate is that leadership is partnership,” French President Macron says while seated next to President Biden during the second day of the G7 summit. “I think it’s great to have the US president part of the club, and very willing to cooperate.” pic.twitter.com/elK95Kcz3d — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 12, 2021

“The Club”? Everybody knows what that means.

LoL .. check out the dumbrainwashed in the echo replies . https://t.co/BTyMeiprV7 — Cyril (@Cyril22222) June 12, 2021

There sure are a lot of people who believe the definition of leadership is “doing what everybody else wants you to do.”

Shorter version: Macron appreciates that Biden is again selling out America for the greater good of globalism and multinational corporations. https://t.co/nrjrImTpHu — Golden Advice 🇺🇸🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@RichardStiller4) June 12, 2021

Too bad he doesn’t know that Americans don’t take that phrase lightly. Carlin taught us, It’s a BIG Club and you ain’t in it! Keep your Build Back Better New World Order out of our country Macron. https://t.co/EDWiJDdGty — SincerelyCharity (@CharityAwakning) June 12, 2021

Part of the club = A clique of entrenched politicians who’ve forgotten that they represent actual people. Willing to cooperate = Thanks for being a sappy wuss and putting America last. The American President should lead, not “go along to get along.” https://t.co/awDO0RZF84 — Chandler Kenilworth (@C_Kenilworth) June 12, 2021

Translation: We love an American President who pours American taxpayer dollars into our failed socialist policies. https://t.co/0tu5TYXvTP — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) June 12, 2021

And the Biden administration probably won’t let them down.

