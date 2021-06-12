https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/12/president-of-france-very-happy-us-has-a-leader-who-is-part-of-the-club-and-willing-to-cooperate/

At the G7 this week, President Biden has clearly impressed other world leaders for his willingness to fall in line with what they want. French President Macron is among those impressed with Biden’s “willingness to cooperate”:

“The Club”? Everybody knows what that means.

There sure are a lot of people who believe the definition of leadership is “doing what everybody else wants you to do.”

And the Biden administration probably won’t let them down.

