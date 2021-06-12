https://www.breitbart.com/border/2021/06/11/guatemalan-president-blames-biden-for-border-crisis/

The President of Guatemala publicly blames President Joe Biden for the current border crisis. The foreign leader said Biden’s messaging helped human smugglers convince even more migrants to make the trek north.

During an interview with Fox News, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said that Biden’s efforts to reunite families and his mixed messaging on border issues exacerbated matters.

“You can see that humanitarian messages were used here by the coyotes in a distorted manner,” Giammattei said during the Fox interview. “They said that they were going to support family reunification. So the coyotes came and took the children and teenagers to the United States. And the border filled up. Not only with people from Guatemala, but lots of people.”

The Central American politician focused on Biden’s Family Reunification Task Force. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the task force is aimed at “identifying and implementing comprehensive strategies that will bring families back together, ensuring that the children and parents who were intentionally separated from each other are provided support.”

As Breitbart Texas has reported, the current administration policies at the border have drawn criticism even from border Democrats such as Rep. Henry Cuellar (TX), who said during an interview this week on MSNBC, “all they have to do is bring a child, and they’re going to be released into the United States.”

