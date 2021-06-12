https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60c52050bbafd42ff5862af5
Ron Johnson is standing up for the January 6 protesters, and says he felt no fear during the civil unrest….
In April, Colorado State University’s student government passed a resolution banning pro-life pregnancy centers from advertising their services on campus. Resolution 5008, was mostly directed at Alpha…
(PROTESTIA) – The New York public transportation authority–a government agency that oversees the administration of public transportation–has posted signs that essentially threaten to end the life of p…
(JERUSALEM POST) – srael has banned the sale of fur to the fashion industry on Wednesday, becoming the first country in the world to do so. “The fur industry causes the deaths of hundreds of millions …