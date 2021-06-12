http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4On5OwwWsMw/

Photos show pro-Palestinian protesters chanting “Allahu Akhbar” and torching an Israeli flag in a New York City demonstration Friday.

The Daily Mail was first to report marchers tramping through midtown Manhattan in protest of the Museum of Modern Art’s links to Israel.

‘Allahu Akhbar!’: Pro-Palestinian protesters chant as they BURN Israeli flag in march through #NYC that left diners shocked and saw ‘blood’ thrown at Blackrock offices pic.twitter.com/dPANZEUzRE — Hans Solo (@thandojo) June 12, 2021

Apparently the protesters are angry many Museum of Modern Art board members “invested in companies that supply the Israeli army with weapons, weeks after conflict flared between Israel and Palestine.”

The protesters also allegedly burned the Israeli flag in front of Rockefeller Center, claiming the Rockefellers helped fund the MoMA, several of whose trustees have been targeted by protesters for their pro-Israel views.”

Photos also show the group spraying red paint on sidewalks outside the building of BlackRock, an investor in “Lockheed Martin, which has been supplying the Israeli army with weapons since 1971,” the Daily Mail reported.

Happening Now: Demonstrators w/ @strikemoma marching through Manhattan in solidarity w/ Palestine & Columbia to resist colonialism and imperialism. According to the group calling out board members of the MoMa, each site visited is tied to imperial crimes.

🎥: K. Lopez @htownslack pic.twitter.com/oKLtWv0ejN — @TheIndypendent (@TheIndypendent) June 11, 2021

In Philadelphia, pro-Palestinian protesters chanted, “Palestine will be free,” accompanied by drum beats and flag waving.

The latest events comes as a dozen Jewish Democrat House members called out Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for her comparison of the United States and Israel to Hamas terrorists.

Their statement reads:

Equating the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban is as offensive as it is misguided. Ignoring the differences between democracies governed by the rule of law and contemptible organizations that engage in terrorism at best discredits one’s intended argument and at worst reflects deep-seated prejudice.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Friday that Omar’s comments did not warrant punishment.

A reporter asked Pelosi during the event if “any further action should be taken against Rep. Omar for her comments.”

“No,” Pelosi abruptly said, cutting off the reporter.

