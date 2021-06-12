https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/06/11/putin-trump-is-an-extraordinary-talented-colorful-individual/

During an interview that aired Friday with Keir Simmons of NBC News, Russian President Vladimir Putin called former President Donald Trump an extraordinary, talented and colorful individual.

Simmons said, “President Vladimir Putin tells us he’s going into next week’s summit with relations with the U.S. at an historic low.”

Putin said, “We have a bilateral relationship that has deteriorated to its lowest point in recent years.”

Simmons said, “You once described President Trump as a bright person, talented how would you describe President Biden?”

Putin said, “Well, even now, I believe that former U.S. president Mr. Trump is an extraordinary individual, talented individual. Otherwise, he would not have become U.S. president. He is a colorful individual. You may like him or not. And, but he didn’t come from the U.S. establishment. He had not been part of big-time politics before, and some like it, some don’t like it, but that is a fact.”

He added, “President Biden, of course is radically different from Trump because President Biden is a career man. He has spent virtually his entire adulthood in politics. Just think of the number of years he spent in the Senate. That’s a different kind of person, and it is my great hope that, yes, there are some advantages, some disadvantages, but there will not be any impulse-based movements on behalf of the sitting U.S. president.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

