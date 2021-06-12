https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/06/republicans-are-fighting-critical-race-theory-in-all-the-wrong-ways

The new thing for Republicans to fight against is Critical Race Theory. As always, the GOP always needs to a bogeyman to fight against, and this issue is no different. However, this can be a confusing statement, as CRT is definitely an issue that we cannot tolerate.

Critical Race Theory is, in and of itself, racist. Many have a difficult time explaining what it is. Dr Karlyn Borysenko posted a brief description on Twitter that I’d like to post here to help give you a frame of reference regarding this important issue:

Critical Race Theory is an ideology started in academia in the 70s that says racism exists everywhere – in every person and system – and the job of the critical theorist is to assess HOW (not if) racism occurred in any circumstance. Racism is always ASSUMED to have occurred. Another way to think of critical race theory is this: It’s the opposite of what Martin Luther King preached. It’s the idea that we should judge people on the basis of their race, that someone’s race is the only thing that matters about them, not the content of their character. So why is all of this problematic, as the kids say. When you start with a conclusion – that racism has occurred – and work your way back from that conclusion, that’s confirmation bias. You’ll only look at information that supports your conclusion. If you are LOOKING for racism in everything, you will inevitably FIND racism in everything. You will misconstrue the most innocent thing as being a symbol of racism. You will also ignore data that contradicts your point, so you’re not showing the full spectrum of information. All that leads to the conclusion being confirmed. And anyone who disagrees with you or points out all the information you ignored is fragile. When you start with the conclusion, you leave no room for a real THEORY to develop.

I can’t think of a better explanation of Critical Race Theory and why we should strongly oppose it. However, I want to bring this full circle.

Remember how I said earlier that Republicans are using CRT as a bogeyman to fight against? Yeah, the GOP is notorious for being an opposition party. They always need something to fight against. Even when they have control of both chambers of Congress and the White House, they’ll rarely get anything done because they need something to fight against in order to raise money and get re-elected. If they solve all of our problems, how will they stay in power? In their mind they a bogeyman to fight against.

Now, as Conservatives, we need to fight against CRT and expose it for what it is: racist. But we cannot stop with just exposing it or banning it from our schools. We have to provide a positive solution. That takes some intellectual honesty.

We have to point out that the system today IS racist. It IS rigged against minorities. However, it’s not because of Conservative values or because the ideals that make up the American principles are racist. No, it’s because the power-hungry Democrats and RINOs have setup the system to keep minorities down so that they might control and manipulate them to stay in power. As always, they are doing nothing more than creating chaos to provide a “solution.” The only winners are the elites in power.

The winning strategy is to show how our Conservative values are more than just “opposing Critical Race Theory.” We have to point out not only how the system is racist, but why… and then provide the solution. As always, the solution is always less government and more freedom, liberty and opportunity for all.

I explain more in detail during this episode of Let’s Talk Right Now, so definitely take a listen. However, at the same time, make sure that you understand Critical Race Theory and how to provide the proper solution to the problem. I guarantee you, it’s not the solution being promoted by Black Lives Matter and the Democrats.

It’s time to actually follow up with action. One way that you can do that right now is to donate to Gabrielle Clark’s fundraising efforts. Gabrielle is suing her son’s school district because of the implementation of Critical Race Theory against her son, demanding that he attach labels such as “oppressor” and “privileged.” This is a landmark case that can set a national precedence. Click here to donate: https://givesendgo.com/supporttheclarks

YouTube, Spotify, and other Big Tech platforms are taking Freedom First Network down

It’s no secret we speak our minds and bring on guests who do the same. That’s one of the biggest reasons we put together the Freedom First Network in the first place. There are far too many news outlets, including so-called “conservative” media companies, who are so beholden to Big Tech that they temper their perspectives at best and outright coverup the truth at worst. Many, as you all know, will blatantly lie in order to maintain the narrative that supports the radical agenda taking over much of the United States.

We have had our YouTube channel taken down. Many of our shows have been suppressed or removed by Facebook and Twitter. Spotify banned one of our shows completely from their platform. Google hates us. We’ve even been censored by some of the smaller players like Medium, Transistor, and Captivate. But we stand behind our reporting and perspectives and we refuse to bow down to Big Tech tyranny for the sake of pageviews or video plays.

This isn’t the easiest road to travel, especially for a media company that is so new. We launched Freedom First Network in 2020 to fight against the very censorship that we’re seeing so widespread today. We have found great homes for our content on freer speech platforms like Rumble and we’re putting our best efforts forward into building our presence on Locals. Nevertheless, we cannot do it alone. We need help.

One of the things cofounders Jeff Dornik and JD Rucker agreed to from the start was to never be the pawns of companies that do not embrace our worldview. Finding advertisers and affiliates is easy; we receive requests by companies wanting to be pushed on our shows every day. But it’s important to us that we’re promoting companies, services, and products that are beneficial to maintaining a Freedom First stance in America. As a result, we do not take on sponsors easily. We would rather rely on our own products like Freedom First Coffee and the support of our wonderful viewers, listeners, and readers.

Those who want to support us and help keep the fight for America’s future moving forward can do so by donating through our Locals page. There, you can donate monthly or one-time. Some have told us to use Patreon or GoFundMe, but both of those platforms have demonstrated a hatred for free speech. Locals does not. They embrace it. We encourage everyone to join us on Locals, but donations are greatly appreciated as well. We do not have day jobs. Our fight for freedom is a full-time gig.

Please feel free to reach out to us through our contact form. It goes directly to our founders, so if you’re interested in getting involved, investing, sponsoring, or even bringing a show to our network, let us know. May God Bless the United States of America!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

