“Today two guests sharing a stateroom onboard Celebrity Millennium tested positive for Covid-19 while conducting the required end of cruise testing,” the cruise line company said. “The individuals are asymptomatic and currently in isolation and being monitored by our medical team.”

All guests were required to show a negative Covid-19 test and proof of vaccination 72 hours before its departure on Saturday, the company said.

“Celebrity Millennium is sailing with fully vaccinated crew and guests and following comprehensive protocols that align with our destination partners and exceed CDC guidelines to protect the health and safety of our guests,” Celebrity Cruises said. “This situation demonstrates that our rigorous health and safety protocols work to protect our crew, guests and the communities we visit.”