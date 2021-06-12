https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/samantha-power-chosen-to-clean-up-kamalas-mess/
About The Author
Related Posts
Guess how many were shot in Chicago this weekend…
May 17, 2021
Trump shuts down ‘new website’…
June 2, 2021
Frito-Lays janitor has been lying for 30 years…
May 17, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy