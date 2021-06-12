https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/shocking-jump-vaccine-deaths-reported-week-cdc-linked-vaers-tracking-website/
There are more US deaths related to vaccines in 2021 in less than 5 months than there were the entire past decade.
The number of deaths linked to vaccines this year has absolutely skyrocketed. According to the CDC’s own data, in 2021 n the first 3 months, the VAERS website recorded over 1,750 deaths due to vaccines in the US.
That number is now at 5,997.
“The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database contains information on unverified reports of adverse events (illnesses, health problems and/or symptoms) following immunization with US-licensed vaccines. Reports are accepted from anyone and can be submitted electronically at www.vaers.hhs.gov.”
There were huge increases over last week. Deaths went up by an additional 700 in a week.
VAERS COVID Vaccine Data (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, USA)
329,021 Reports Through June 4, 2021
DEATHS 5,888
HOSPITALIZATIONS 19,597
Urgent Care 43,891
OFFICE VISITS 58,800
ANAPHYLAXIS 1,459
BELL’S PALSY 1,737
Life Threatening 5,885
Heart Attacks 2,190
Myocarditis/Pericarditis 1,087
Thrombocytopenia/Low Platelet 1,564
Miscarriages 652
Severe Allergic Reaction 15,052
Disabled 4,583