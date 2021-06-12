https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/12/slate-says-conservatives-who-want-to-cancel-critical-race-theory-dont-know-what-it-is-interviews-ibram-x-kendi-for-answers/

So when Slate thinks that conservatives who are so hot to ban critical race theory from schools don’t know what it is, to whom to they turn to explain it? Why, a proponent who received $10 million, no strings attached, from Twitter’s Jack Dorsey for his Center for Antiracist Research, to turn the ideas in his book, “How to Be an Antiracist,” into some sort of federal Department of Antiracism that would police politicians for racist thought.

They could also have talked to Christopher Rufo, who’s put together his own critical race theory briefing book on his website, which most importantly includes example after example of critical race theory put into practice in public schools, corporations, and government agencies.

I’m proud to announce the Critical Race Theory Briefing Book, a policy and communications guide for families, schools, and legislative leaders. You’ll find definitions, quotations, stories, language, and model policies—everything you need to fight CRT.https://t.co/qmbBCRLWGy — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 7, 2021

But no, Slate gave Kendi free rein to straighten out those conservatives who are fighting something they know nothing about.

Conservatives want to cancel critical race theory. But they don’t know what it is. https://t.co/sArEQ3SOfK — Slate (@Slate) June 12, 2021

Yeah they do. That’s why you’re panicking. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 12, 2021

We’re well aware & we still oppose it! — trishden (@trishden) June 12, 2021

Yes, we do. And, yes, we do. — Nathan Klein (@NathanKleinDC) June 12, 2021

If you don’t know what it is, go read @realchrisrufo’s timeline. (That goes for you too, @Slate.) It’s poisonous, brainwashing, racist lunacy…and Democrats want to unleash it on American children. So fuck them. — Okay. (@corrcomm) June 12, 2021

Everyone must know the detailed physics of a hurricane before criticizing it. If you can’t explain it, then you must love it. — ArselingMac (@ScrutonsHair) June 12, 2021

I’m quite aware what it is. Institutionalized racism. No thanks. — Just Pete ⚖️ (@JustPete2020) June 12, 2021

Those who lived through Mao’s Cultural Revolution see CRT for what it really is, and see signs of history repeating itself. Maybe we should listen to them instead of you.https://t.co/eTTJnGZlAH — Brian (@bhg70) June 12, 2021

haha… this really is the go to line now isn’t it. — Jeremy (from the block) (@JemmehMelluhs) June 12, 2021

We know exactly what it is, which is why the left tries so hard to act like CRT isn’t a big deal. — Peter Garrett (@TheUnrealPeterG) June 12, 2021

Sure we do, it’s Marxism. It was literally started by Marxists to advance Marxism. Critical race theory came about later in the 60s, by that time Marxists had dropped the moniker of “Marxist“ out of convenience but it was still Marxist propaganda through and through. — I-MAA-GI-NAY-SHUN (@bimbo0499) June 12, 2021

Kendi frames concern regarding CRT as concern about anti-white sentiment. I think the most insulting thing about Kendi and other “race scholar’s” work is that it often reduces black and brown people to helpless beings acted upon by society. That’s a horrible thing to instill. — Dan, a Chimpanzee Full of Snakes (@TheBestMarduk) June 12, 2021

Furthermore, it’s not a serious effort to fix racial disparities. It’s like a plumber who comes to your house because you have water leaking from somewhere and instead of finding the specific source, he tells you, “your house is fucked, and you should really work on that.” — Dan, a Chimpanzee Full of Snakes (@TheBestMarduk) June 12, 2021

If you don’t want to cancel CRT, you don’t know what it is. — Anti-Snob Snob (@Gvdlzpv) June 12, 2021

It isn’t Critical Race Theory they are objecting to. It is how it’s been implemented across all institutions without anyone being asked. It isn’t an idea anymore. It’s being forced as foundational learning. And dissent is not allowed. — Hildy Johnson (@dailypushback) June 12, 2021

Very well said. Go ahead and teach critical race theory as a college course, but don’t try to implement it in public school curriculums.

I’d say they have a much better understanding of it than liberals who insist that it’s merely “racial sensitivity training” — KC Bambino (@realKCBambino) June 12, 2021

As Twitchy pointed out, even Fox News’s Chris Wallace during the debates redefined critical race theory as “racial sensitivity training,” and when President Biden was signing that huge stack of executive orders, he too referred to President Trump’s ban on “diversity and sensitivity training.”

Oh the irony of talking to Kendi about it when most CRT defenders say you don’t understand CRT if you bring up Kendi cause he doesn’t count — Church of Equity (@ChurchOfEquity) June 12, 2021

This is the same bad argument used by religious apologists to attack atheists. It’s not true, and even if it was it’s not a positive defence of CRT. — Yossi Preminger (@ExoThinker) June 12, 2021

“Real socialism has never been tried” — American Federalist Journal (@AmFedJournal) June 12, 2021

This is what Radicals do when the broader population begins to understand how bad an idea or policy is. Say “you don’t understand” and want to change the definition of something, rebrand it, yet still push the same stupid, destructive idea.

“Defund Police” ring any bells? — Pete Northgraves (@pnorthgraves) June 12, 2021

Or maybe…they just disagree with spoon feeding racial division as you constantly change the definitions of words to fit your immoral agenda 🤣 — Jethro (@Jethro42587060) June 12, 2021

90% of libs who defend CRT legitimately don’t know what it is. — NickerRespector508 (@NRespector508) June 12, 2021

Slate writers don’t know much about anything, really…and yet here they are, spouting off more ignorant garbage while they continue to dumb down their reader base — Steve Rasch (@steverasch) June 12, 2021

LMAO this doesn’t work anymore. Everyone (not just conservatives) see your bullshit for the neo-racism that it is. Get it the fuck out of America. Racism has no place here and we’re going to keep fighting against CRT because it’s racist. — Steve Miller (@SKenneway) June 12, 2021

