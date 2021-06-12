https://www.oann.com/soccer-denmarks-eriksen-conscious-in-hospital-after-collapsing-at-euro-2020/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=soccer-denmarks-eriksen-conscious-in-hospital-after-collapsing-at-euro-2020



Soccer Football – Euro 2020 – Group B – Denmark v Finland – Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark – June 12, 2021 Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand walks towards the Denmark players next to Christian Eriksen as he receives medical attention after collapsing during the match Pool via REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay Soccer Football – Euro 2020 – Group B – Denmark v Finland – Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark – June 12, 2021 Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand walks towards the Denmark players next to Christian Eriksen as he receives medical attention after collapsing during the match Pool via REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

June 12, 2021

By Philip O’Connor

Copenhagen (Reuters) -Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was given CPR by medics after collapsing during his side’s Euro 2020 soccer match with Finland on Saturday, and was later conscious in hospital.

The game was initially suspended but will be resumed at 1830 GMT, European football chiefs said.

Eriksen collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline after a Denmark throw-in. Teammates Martin Braithwaite and Thomas Delaney rushed to assist him, with Delaney beckoning furiously for medical assistance.

As a hush fell over the 16,000-strong crowd, Eriksen’s teammates formed a ring around him as medics pumped his chest just before halftime in their Group B clash.

The crowd at the Parken stadium in Copenhagen sang the national anthem and shouted “Christian Eriksen” while they were waiting for news about the player.

A Reuters photographer at the game saw Eriksen raise his hand as he was carried from the pitch on a stretcher, and the stadium announcer later told the crowd that he had been taken to the nearby Rigshospitalet.

The Danish DBU football association tweeted that the 29-year-old was “awake and at Rigshospitalet for further examinations”.

The news that Eriksen had been taken to hospital was greeted by the crowd chanting his name.

Both teams subsequently left the field with officials holding up sheets to hide the stricken player from view, and the stadium announcer told fans that the game had been suspended due to a medical emergency and to stay in their seats.

The game was scoreless when Eriksen, who plays club soccer for Inter Milan in Italy, collapsed.

(Reporting by Philip O’ConnorEditing by Frances Kerry and Pravin Char)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

