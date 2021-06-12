https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/bridget-oneal/2021/06/11/stelter-admits-it-cnn-and-msnbc-have-same-goal

It looks like now, CNN and MSNBC are teaming up to promote their leftist version of journalism and the truth. On Thursday evening’s The Beat with Ari Melber, host Ari Melber featured CNN host, Brian Stelter to defend himself against the recent criticism surrounding his interview with Jen Psaki. He also conceded that the two liberal cable networks have the same goal: “[Defeating lies is a] challenge for CNNs and MSNBCs of the world.”

Stelter’s interview with Psaki faced a lot of well-deserved mockery for throwing softballs and portraying Psaki as a truth telling hero who will no longer allow propaganda and misinformation in the briefing room. Melber asked Stelter to respond to the criticism and explain how he remains fair:

Sometimes, I think I’m just a content machine for FOX News, because they need something to complain about. But, in all seriousness, I think it is important to be critiqued and we all have to learn from criticism. What I was trying to do with Psaki was more of a feature interview, because I was not on the main political program interviewing her about news and day policy.

It’s no surprise that MSNBC is now defending CNN because after all, according to Stelter, together they face the challenge of “defending the truth and defeating the lies.” Perhaps the real challenge is finding new ways to respond to conservatives and any form of logical criticism while continuing their push for a radical agenda.

The segment ended with one final jab at conservatives by Stelter with a shameless plug for his new book: “And I think people don’t appreciate just how many lies were aired on FOX and on Newsmax and on OAN in the run-up to the riot. So that’s really what I tried to explore. I also delved into why right-wing TV has radicalized so much, because, even compared to the Trump years, these channels have become more radical.”

Obviously the liberal media could never admit to their own radical agenda and constant complaining, and it has even gotten to a point where CNN and MSNBC “journalists” have to come together to ensure they can control the narrative.

The Beat with Ari Melber 06/10/2021 6:19 p.m. Eastern ARI MELBER: Usually, at CNN, you’re often in the other chair asking the questions. And, Brian, a lot of people say you have a great track record. But there was criticism of your recent interview with the White House communications director, Jen Psaki. Let’s take a look at what people — some people said maybe you were too warm. Take a look. BRIAN STELTER: When you watch the news, when you read the news, what do you think we get wrong? JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, look, I think some of our muscles have atrophied a little bit over the last few years. STELTER: I want to know what the job is like versus what you expected it to be like? PSAKI: Well, I’m a human being. When a question, the premise of a question is based in inaccurate information, misleading information, that can be frustrating. STELTER: Five months in, do you feel you have made any progress with that, defeating the lies? PSAKI: I try every day to. MELBER: Your response. And explain to us how you approach your interviews, how you try to be fair. STELTER: Sometimes, I think I’m just a content machine for FOX News, because they need something to complain about. But, in all seriousness, I think it is important to be critiqued and we all have to learn from criticism. What I was trying to do with Psaki was more of a feature interview, because I was not on the main political program interviewing her about news and day policy. So I was trying to do more of a feature interview, and I thought it went well. But I think it’s so important that we do listen to our good-faith critics, and we do try to learn from them. That’s the only way that journalism in this country is ever going to get better and we’re ever going to win trust back is by hearing our critics. And I thought one of the most important Biden lines in the inaugural, which I brought up with Psaki, was when he said, we all have a responsibility to defend the truth and defeat the lies. In some ways, that is one of the biggest tests of the Biden era. It’s a challenge for Facebook, as you said. MELBER: Right. STELTER: It’s a challenge for the CNNs and MSNBCs of the world. MELBER: Right. STELTER: There’s a bright line we can all draw between reality and disinformation. And that’s a challenge both for you and me and for the White House, frankly. MELBER: Well, let’s take that to your book, because you know how this works. They’re telling me I got 30 seconds, but tell us about your book, out in paperback. Why should people look at it now? STELTER: I love hearing the wrap in my ear, the wrap sign from the producers. I get it, Ari. I had to totally rewrite the book because so much has happened. January 6 was a riot of lies. And I think people don’t appreciate just how many lies were aired on FOX and on Newsmax and on OAN in the run-up to the riot. So that’s really what I tried to explore. I also delved into why right-wing TV has radicalized so much, because, even compared to the Trump years, these channels have become more radical. And there are a lot of dissenters inside FOX who are disturbed about it. So I think that’s the new story in the Biden years. Is the GOP’s media machine going to continue to radicalize, and how is that going to affect the rest of the country? MELBER: Very relevant. It’s a book as much about journalism and media as it is about where our politics are headed.

