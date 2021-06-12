https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/12/teacher-who-taught-first-graders-about-toobining-with-cartoon-videos-resigns-from-dalton-school/

The Dalton School is an independent K-12 day school located in Manhattan and costs around $54,000 a year to attend. It recently made the news when parents revolted against an anti-racism push by teachers, who demanded the school pay off the student debt of incoming black faculty; require courses on black liberation; reduce tuition for black students whose photographs appear in school promotional materials (no more exploitation of black bodies without restitution); require public anti-racism statements from all employees; and mandate diversity plot lines in school plays.

And there was more! They wanted the school to hire 12 full-time diversity officers, as well as an additional full-time employee whose entire role would be to support black students who come forward with complaints.

Dalton was under the spotlight again recently when parents learned that a teacher was showing cartoons depicting masturbation to first-graders:

Sex-ed teacher out at Dalton after ‘masturbation’ lesson for first graders https://t.co/G6kI3w4o1a pic.twitter.com/sFC4AE5V7U — New York Post (@nypost) June 12, 2021

That’s her celebrating her 11th year of “disrupting health education.” The New York Post reports:

A teacher who taught controversial sex-education classes that included cartoon videos on masturbation for first graders at the posh Dalton School has resigned, The Post has learned. Justine Ang Fonte, who also taught a one-day workshop on “porn literacy” to juniors at Columbia Grammar & Prep School last month that angered some parents, will not return to the school next year, according to an email Dalton’s head of school, Jim Best, sent to parents Friday. Best also will not be returning to Dalton next year.

Fonte had reassured parents that she does not use the word “masturbation” in class, and that her lessons teach kids not to touch themselves in public.

“Disrupting health education”…..so woke — Crazy Tuliped (@TonyD0214) June 12, 2021

CNN is hiring. — stretton (@strettonirwin) June 12, 2021

This is so disgusting why would you show this to kids. — John Pestano 🦁 🕷️ (@Lionsbadboy) June 12, 2021

Took them awhile 🧐 — Wojciech Terebka 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@WojciechTerebka) June 12, 2021

Poor judgement. Best wishes in your next venture. — Fireside Notes (@awestwardroad) June 12, 2021

Cameras in the classrooms please! — John Toran (@JohnDeanToran) June 12, 2021

Check her computer 😬 — Mick (@bigmikewhb) June 12, 2021

I mean Epstein taught there, so who in their right mind would send their kid there? Needs to be closed down — Charles Wesson (@ons_wolf) June 12, 2021

I made the mistake of reading the article. It gets much worse. Much, much worse. — Lenny (@215Lenken) June 12, 2021

She just misunderstood stimulus check — RandomThoughts4U (@RandomStuff4U_) June 12, 2021

What a jerkoff! — Ernie (@ernie10266) June 12, 2021

Why are people suspicious of what’s going on in our children’s classrooms? Must be “right wing propaganda”. 🙃 — Remy Sharpe ☀️⚔️ (@Theremysharpe) June 12, 2021

Keep that stuff for middle school or high school, not elementary — Logan Elliott (@loganelliotttt) June 12, 2021

Sorry, whether I’m paying $55k or nothing I’d be seriously disgusted and pissed my first grader was learning this and no one had informed me. There should be a consent for that. — Cristina (@americangrl1925) June 12, 2021

Why did she leave? Those liberal elitists LOVE this sh!t! — ck1 (@almostakardash) June 12, 2021

The parents paying tuition are finally waking up to what’s going on in their elite liberal school and they don’t like it either.

Megyn Kelly encourages parents to fight back against Dalton School's 'anti-racist' agenda https://t.co/C0kUj9qNlT — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 29, 2021

