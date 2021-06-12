https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/12/teacher-who-taught-first-graders-about-toobining-with-cartoon-videos-resigns-from-dalton-school/

The Dalton School is an independent K-12 day school located in Manhattan and costs around $54,000 a year to attend. It recently made the news when parents revolted against an anti-racism push by teachers, who demanded the school pay off the student debt of incoming black faculty; require courses on black liberation; reduce tuition for black students whose photographs appear in school promotional materials (no more exploitation of black bodies without restitution); require public anti-racism statements from all employees; and mandate diversity plot lines in school plays.

And there was more! They wanted the school to hire 12 full-time diversity officers, as well as an additional full-time employee whose entire role would be to support black students who come forward with complaints.

Dalton was under the spotlight again recently when parents learned that a teacher was showing cartoons depicting masturbation to first-graders:

That’s her celebrating her 11th year of “disrupting health education.” The New York Post reports:

A teacher who taught controversial sex-education classes that included cartoon videos on masturbation for first graders at the posh Dalton School has resigned, The Post has learned.

Justine Ang Fonte, who also taught a one-day workshop on “porn literacy” to juniors at Columbia Grammar & Prep School last month that angered some parents, will not return to the school next year, according to an email Dalton’s head of school, Jim Best, sent to parents Friday. Best also will not be returning to Dalton next year.

Fonte had reassured parents that she does not use the word “masturbation” in class, and that her lessons teach kids not to touch themselves in public.

The parents paying tuition are finally waking up to what’s going on in their elite liberal school and they don’t like it either.

