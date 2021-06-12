https://uncoverdc.com/2021/06/12/the-ballot-integrity-project/

On the frontlines for election integrity, Arizona has been upfront and center in the effort to ensure transparency for its voters. Arizona State Rep. Mark Finchem (R-District 11) is leading the charge on the state House side. UncoverDC has seen firsthand the ballots associated with Finchem’s Ballot Integrity Project, and it is a game-changer if legislators vote to implement what he’s got in mind. Finchem is now running for Secretary of State in Arizona.

Because of the fraud protections afforded with the technology associated with these ballots, it is impossible to duplicate them. As Finchem states, it is a “Full-spectrum transparency project to give Arizona voters confidence in their election,” he continued, “Every ballot image will be a public record available to everyone all the time.”

[embedded content]

During a May 27 visit to a group in Nashville, Tennessee called The Nashville Sentinels, he spoke passionately about the groundbreaking technology printed on these ballots. About ninety people attended on a Thursday evening to listen to Finchem speak about what his state is doing with the audit and what he and his legislator colleagues plan to implement concerning the ballots. UncoverDC was in attendance at the meeting.

Per reporting by the Tennessee Star, Middle Tennessee members of the General Assembly were invited to attend the event, given the attention that election integrity has received on both the state and national levels. Two legislators able to attend were Rep. Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka) and Sen. Jack Johnson (R-Franklin), the Senate Republican leader.

The Tennessee Star writes:

“Finchem presented a concept for a secure paper, mail-in ballot, which is a method taken advantage of by about 80 percent of Arizona voters. Finchem passed around a sample of the concept ballot produced by Authentix, a company specializing in comprehensive authentication programs, that included a number of security features, including a Mylar insert in the paper, a full-page watermark, and serialized numbers for the ballots.

Finchem excitedly shared the potential future-state with these ballots in use and a back-end app that would allow the voter to track their ballot through the process with elections officials and confirm that their ballot was counted and recorded accurately to the way they filled it out. In light of the approximate $5 million cost for the current audit, an amount the Senate was not prepared to spend, another Finchem initiative is to set aside additional funding in the budget for future audits.”

Captured below are images of the sample ballot provided by Rep. Finchem. The white photos are examples of ballots seen without the aid of UV light to illuminate the page. These are UV light reactive ballots, just like our dollar bills.

The ballot is watermarked and impossible to duplicate or forge. Per Mark’s three-minute video spot above, the mylar-wrapped RFID portion is embedded on the lower lefthand corner of the ballot, and the QR code sits on the top left-hand side. There is also hidden “microprint” in the hologram of the ballot. Holograms, microprint, and serial ids are really hard to forge.

Also attending on May 27 was local activist Kathy Harms. Harms travels tirelessly to groups around the state to help coordinate important activism and offer the people involved moral support. Her priorities are election integrity and eradicating critical race theory in public schools.

Harms and a group of other activists, some who traveled from Memphis to hear Finchem speak, met for about two hours after his speech to go to school on Mark’s experiences as a legislator fighting election fraud in Arizona. Harms and a small group of people have been meeting with Legislators and groups around the state. She says it has been one of the most impactful things she has done to date.

Harms gave a statement to UncoverDC about how she has used the ballot to demonstrate the importance of the technology:

“A coalition of citizens from Williamson County (WiLCo), TN, are fighting to raise awareness of the importance of Voter Integrity. After using Dominion machines in WiLCo, they researched more secure election protocols. Rep Mark Finchem has inspired them to advocate for the secure use of paper ballots. Rep Finchem’s unique identifier/confidential and secure ballot would eliminate the costly, confusing, and vulnerable technological systems that have been foisted upon voters. TN deserves to have confidence in their vote, and the work in Maricopa County by Rep Finchem is not only a model for TN but the Country! We are grateful for his tenacity and ingenuity to bring integrity back to a flawed voting system!”

On Friday, ballots were the subject of a Gateway Pundit (GP) story. GP reported:

“It appears that 2020 ballots were modified in multiple Republican areas forcing adjudication and potential fraudulent vote switching. It’s in the ballots. Now the printers of the ballots are in the hot seat. They better lawyer up. It appears that ballots in Republican areas were printed differently than in Democrat areas which caused more Republican ballots to go to adjudication and potentially be recorded as Biden votes.

The GP reported ballots in Georgia were printed differently in GOP vs. Democrat precincts back in December. Secretary of State Raffensberger has fought a true forensic audit from the beginning. As SoS, he is responsible for free and fair elections. Former President Trump was captured on the phone arguing for forensic examination of ballots back in January.

Jovan Hutton Pulitzer was the subject of several UncoverDC stories and a Dark to Light Podcast with Frank and Beanz. He was the one who identified the differing pattern of printing in Georgia. Pulitzer maintains that he knows how to determine whether a ballot is legitimate or fraudulent. Georgia is planning to audit its election.

The Arizona audit continues and Kelli Ward, Chair of the Arizona Republican Party, stated they could be finished “as early as June 14, President Trump’s Birthday.”

Breitbart reports that “[P]er an update by State GOP chair Kelli Ward, the Arizona audit team [are] reporting that “9 state delegations touring the audit tomorrow“, Friday, June 11th. Previously, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Wisconsin, Virginia, and Alaska were reported to have sent legislative members to the audit facility to review the process.” Ward gives her latest updates below:













The Biden administration seems reluctant to allow proper examination of elections, as evidenced by an announcement today by Attorney General Merrick Garland and recent letters to Arizona’s state Senate President, Karen Fann. Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has refused to supply routers and passwords and has been contentious about the audit.

JUST IN – Attorney General Merrick Garland announces that the Justice Department will scrutinize any post-election audits for evidence of voting law violations. pic.twitter.com/asXkJtXzby — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 11, 2021

Merrick Garland: “The Civil Rights Division is going to need a lot more lawyers” announcing he will double it in 30 days & vigorously use existing laws including the Voting Rights Act, the Motor Voter Act, the Help America Vote Act & more to aggressively protect the right to vote — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) June 11, 2021

Matt DePerno weighed in on the AZ audit on Friday. DePerno and his client William Bailey have been fighting their own election integrity battle in Michigan. He just announced today that people “in the Michigan Congress are telling him that the brief for reconsideration and additional evidence was very compelling.” DePerno’s team found two indisputable remote logins on Nov. 5 and Nov. 17, indicating there was an internet connection on the voting machines.

I was told today by someone in the Michigan Congress that the brief for reconsideration and additional evidence was very compelling. I will not say who, in order to protect this person, but the needle has moved. https://t.co/F4qKxRMs5w — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) June 11, 2021

A source tells me Merrick Garland and the DOJ are weighing two options: 1️⃣shut down the AZ audit by seizing everything now or 2️⃣allowing the results to be published. They are debating the anger of 72 million voters vs. the potential decertification of multiple states. 1 or 2? — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) June 11, 2021

The adoption of watermarked, serialized, mylar hologram-printed ballots may help to avoid some of the challenges set in motion by the 2020 election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

