http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/ZHLYWrtKjE8/the-week-in-pictures-kamalas-kookies-edition.php
It was a tough call deciding on the lead theme for the week, given how Jeffrey Toobin’s reinstatement at CNN summons fond memories of the eternal return of Anthony Weiner. It just shows that the Toobin Missile Crisis wasn’t armageddon for his media career. But Kamala Harris distributing faceless cookies of herself has to be perfectly fitting for her faceless, clueless vice presidency.
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .