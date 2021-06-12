https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/12/this-tweet-is-an-absolute-lie-glenn-greenwald-calls-out-senators-saying-the-lgbtq-community-was-targeted-at-the-pulse-nightclub-shooting/

President Obama earned a lot of gay cred by naming the Stonewall Inn a national monument, and it looks like President Biden is trying to do the same by signing a bill naming the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida as a national memorial.

Biden to name Pulse Nightclub a national memorial https://t.co/tlmmEAaedI — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) June 12, 2021

The announcement comes on the fifth anniversary of a mass shooting that left 49 people dead and 53 people wounded. What’s curious is that in its story, the Associated Press never once names the gunman or reports on his motives.

Josh Boak reports:

President Joe Biden said on the fifth anniversary of a mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, that he will sign a bill naming the site as a national memorial. … The president emphasized that the country must do more to reduce gun violence, such as banning assault weapons and closing loopholes in regulations that enable gun buyers to bypass background checks. Biden said the nation must acknowledge that gun violence has hurt members of the LGBTQ community “We must drive out hate and inequities that contribute to the epidemic of violence and murder against transgender women — especially transgender women of color,” Biden said.

It’s funny that Biden mentioned the epidemic of violence and murder against transgender women of color because Axios just came out with these numbers.

28 transgender and gender non-conforming people — nearly all Black and Latina women — have been killed this year, according to the Human Rights Campaign, which has tracked such deaths since 2013.https://t.co/0RpU4pXN98 — Axios (@axios) June 12, 2021

At least 37 people were shot, three fatally, in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend. Twenty-eight hardly seems like an epidemic.

As we said, the AP’s story never mentions the shooter, but people remember.

Omar Mateen spent 15 minutes explicitly stating his motives, all of which involved ISIS and Obama’s (and Biden’s) drone strikes, and none of which involved homophobia. Utterly shameless. https://t.co/SckqL65qiN — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) June 12, 2021

Pretty Islamophobic for Biden to single out the mass shooting by a Muslim who did it as revenge for Obama’s drone strikes as the one to designate a national memorial. — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) June 12, 2021

I’m curious how many people realize that Pulse had nothing to do with LGBQT hate and much to do with support for ISIS. — No Name is Safe (@truthtobugmen) June 12, 2021

The mythology is generally more accepted than the facts. — Tyrone Slanders (@ZOZOZOZZYZZYZIG) June 12, 2021

Since it’s the fifth anniversary of the shooting, politicians are remembering — or misremembering — the attack.

Democratic Senators and activist groups promoting a false, conclusively disproven narrative about the Pulse shootings for their own benefits. Anti-LGBT animus was not part of that massacre. It dishonors the memory of the victims – & the LGBT cause – to lie about what happened. https://t.co/bhjpeaVSS5 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 12, 2021

This tweet is an absolute lie. Every journalist who covered the PULSE shootings and trial will tell you this. It’s infuriating to watch Senators blatantly lie this way. https://t.co/tYxqNEU8pZ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 12, 2021

Omar Mateen had no idea PULSE was a gay club. He spent the prior day looking at Disney locations, but they were too secured. He entered “Club, Orlando” in Google – not “gay club” – to find it. He never uttered an anti-LGBT syllable, saying his motive was US bombing in Iraq/Syria. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 12, 2021

Maybe some people keep claiming that the PULSE massacre was motivated by anti-LGBT animus because they were told that and never learned otherwise. It’s a horrible enough massacre – and it did devastate the LGBT community – without lying about it:https://t.co/VFuTGFpmwp — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 12, 2021

More here from @quasimado, who covered the trial and acquittal of Mateen’s wife for @HuffPost. That trial definitively proved Mateen wasn’t motivated by LGBT hatred. There’s no benefit — except to some NGOs — to allowing an outright myth to survive:https://t.co/vF8oX3Dhty — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 12, 2021

Even NBC News has acknowledged that the PULSE massacre was not motivated by anti-LGBT sentiment. Their article is definitive as it should be. The evidence leaves no doubt. There’s no excuse for Senators and LGBT groups perpetuating this lie:https://t.co/V36i1ZHfS8 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 12, 2021

I live in the Orlando area and even our local news continues to use that false narrative. — Bebe through the looking glass (@bebe_strange) June 12, 2021

Terrorists aren’t allowed to blame their motivations on US foreign policy. — I call shenanigans (@BubblegumRevolt) June 12, 2021

Reminds me of the spa shootings where the shooter himself said his sexual addiction (and conflicted thoughts about that) caused his shooting spree—but the left repeatedly claimed anti-Asian hate made him do it. — DoneWithGreys (@mtnrunfx) June 12, 2021

I am on the right. I read a lot of news. I never heard this. Wow. Even the news on the right is following the narrative. — Mid South Max (@MidSouthMax1) June 12, 2021

