President Obama earned a lot of gay cred by naming the Stonewall Inn a national monument, and it looks like President Biden is trying to do the same by signing a bill naming the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida as a national memorial.

The announcement comes on the fifth anniversary of a mass shooting that left 49 people dead and 53 people wounded. What’s curious is that in its story, the Associated Press never once names the gunman or reports on his motives.

Josh Boak reports:

President Joe Biden said on the fifth anniversary of a mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, that he will sign a bill naming the site as a national memorial.

The president emphasized that the country must do more to reduce gun violence, such as banning assault weapons and closing loopholes in regulations that enable gun buyers to bypass background checks. Biden said the nation must acknowledge that gun violence has hurt members of the LGBTQ community

“We must drive out hate and inequities that contribute to the epidemic of violence and murder against transgender women — especially transgender women of color,” Biden said.

It’s funny that Biden mentioned the epidemic of violence and murder against transgender women of color because Axios just came out with these numbers.

At least 37 people were shot, three fatally, in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend. Twenty-eight hardly seems like an epidemic.

As we said, the AP’s story never mentions the shooter, but people remember.

Since it’s the fifth anniversary of the shooting, politicians are remembering — or misremembering — the attack.

