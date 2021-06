https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/12/this-wasnt-well-thought-out-prides-tweet-sending-out-lots-of-pride-looks-kind-of-iranian/

The official Pride account thought it would be cute for people to be able to send β€œpride” to the person below them in their Twitter feed. But the execution? It looked a little like an execution.

Sending the beautiful person below this Tweet lots of #Pride.

✨ πŸŒ•

✨ 😊

|πŸ‘

/ _

━━━━━┓ οΌΌοΌΌ

┓┓┓┓┓┃ οΌΌοΌΌ

┓┓┓┓┓┃

┓┓┓┓┓┃ πŸ³οΈβ€πŸŒˆ

┓┓┓┓┓┃

┓┓┓┓┓┃

┓┓┓┓┓┃#Pride2021 β€” Pride (@Pride) June 2, 2021

oh wow it’s real β€” Justin Whang πŸ™ (@JustinWhang) June 12, 2021

I can’t be shocked. I want to be, but I just can’t. β€” πŸ₯€ 𝕋𝕙𝕒π•₯ π•Šπ•–π•§π•–π•Ÿπ•₯π•šπ•–π•€ π”Ήπ•šπ•₯𝕔𝕙 πŸ₯€ (@KittyOffRecord) June 12, 2021

Oh…….. β€” πŸ‡­πŸ‡°πŸ”žRoonKolosπŸ³οΈβ€βš§οΈ F.R.E.E. That Spells Free (@RoonKolos) June 12, 2021

Dear… β€” I want to fight these NBA Refs. (@ItMeT0ken) June 12, 2021

This wasn’t well thought out β€” Traventine (@Traventine) June 12, 2021

Is this an Iranian Government account? https://t.co/ZfM1G53OhQ β€” Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) June 12, 2021

The Middle Eastern Chapter of Pride apparently logged in β€” Nyarlathotep (@Nyarlat83552907) June 12, 2021

It is real πŸ˜‚ . Holy sh*t ! β€” WhoseBacon (@WhoseBacon) June 12, 2021

Thrown off a building, did Hamas post this? β€” Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) June 12, 2021

please reconsider please β€” γ—γ‚“γ§γ‚“β‘¨πŸ‡ΉπŸ‡Ό (@Shinden9) June 12, 2021

POV: The Middle East β€” Jones Malarkey, PhD. (@Malarkey_Jones) June 12, 2021

WHAT β€” Sir Caramel (@sir_caramel) June 12, 2021

This… does not look good. β€” Leet, but now old πŸ”ž (@scar_leet) June 12, 2021

You might wanna reconsider this tweet pic.twitter.com/9AXoPvyNoL β€” TalioN (@TalioNick) June 12, 2021

Happy pride Iran! β€” Zorro_rides (@RidesZorro) June 12, 2021

HEY I DON’T KNOW IF ANYBODY POINTED THIS OUT TO YOU YET BUT THIS MIGHT NOT BE A GOOD TWEET THE WAY YOU THINK IT IS. β€” Stephen Crane (@MiskatonicMed) June 12, 2021

OMG the tone defness xD β€” Nodsaibot 🏴 Logo Creator🎨 not a nerd (@nodsaibot) June 12, 2021

ISIS has been doing it before it was cool pic.twitter.com/Y0JfIS1ZNM β€” SomeDumbassOnTwit (@DumbassOnTwit) June 13, 2021

I swear some people don’t think before they do shit. β€” Crok (@Crok425) June 12, 2021

Is this a parody account? I feel like this is something a parody account would tweet. β€” Mumboejumboh (@Mumboejumboh) June 12, 2021

How is this a real tweet? πŸ˜‚ Someone didn’t think this through. β€” Wiffleball Tony πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈβšΎοΈπŸˆπŸ’ (@Cardinalfan9633) June 12, 2021

The award for zero self awareness goes to… 🀣🀣🀣🀣 β€” CLOWNBIG (@AzNrAvEcHiLd6i9) June 13, 2021

How long will it take before this gets deleted? β€” Mark Longmire (@LongmireMark) June 12, 2021

We’re waiting to see if it’ll be deleted or if no one at Pride really makes the connection.

