The official Pride account thought it would be cute for people to be able to send “pride” to the person below them in their Twitter feed. But the execution? It looked a little like an execution.

Sending the beautiful person below this Tweet lots of #Pride.

✨ 🌕

✨ 😊

|👐

/ _

━━━━━┓ ＼＼

┓┓┓┓┓┃ ＼＼

┓┓┓┓┓┃

┓┓┓┓┓┃ 🏳️‍🌈

┓┓┓┓┓┃

┓┓┓┓┓┃

┓┓┓┓┓┃#Pride2021 — Pride (@Pride) June 2, 2021

oh wow it’s real — Justin Whang 🐙 (@JustinWhang) June 12, 2021

I can’t be shocked. I want to be, but I just can’t. — 🥀 𝕋𝕙𝕒𝕥 𝕊𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕚𝕖𝕤 𝔹𝕚𝕥𝕔𝕙 🥀 (@KittyOffRecord) June 12, 2021

Oh…….. — 🇭🇰🔞RoonKolos🏳️‍⚧️ F.R.E.E. That Spells Free (@RoonKolos) June 12, 2021

Dear… — I want to fight these NBA Refs. (@ItMeT0ken) June 12, 2021

This wasn’t well thought out — Traventine (@Traventine) June 12, 2021

Is this an Iranian Government account? https://t.co/ZfM1G53OhQ — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) June 12, 2021

The Middle Eastern Chapter of Pride apparently logged in — Nyarlathotep (@Nyarlat83552907) June 12, 2021

It is real 😂 . Holy sh*t ! — WhoseBacon (@WhoseBacon) June 12, 2021

Thrown off a building, did Hamas post this? — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) June 12, 2021

please reconsider please — しんでん⑨🇹🇼 (@Shinden9) June 12, 2021

POV: The Middle East — Jones Malarkey, PhD. (@Malarkey_Jones) June 12, 2021

WHAT — Sir Caramel (@sir_caramel) June 12, 2021

This… does not look good. — Leet, but now old 🔞 (@scar_leet) June 12, 2021

You might wanna reconsider this tweet pic.twitter.com/9AXoPvyNoL — TalioN (@TalioNick) June 12, 2021

Happy pride Iran! — Zorro_rides (@RidesZorro) June 12, 2021

HEY I DON’T KNOW IF ANYBODY POINTED THIS OUT TO YOU YET BUT THIS MIGHT NOT BE A GOOD TWEET THE WAY YOU THINK IT IS. — Stephen Crane (@MiskatonicMed) June 12, 2021

OMG the tone defness xD — Nodsaibot 🏴 Logo Creator🎨 not a nerd (@nodsaibot) June 12, 2021

ISIS has been doing it before it was cool pic.twitter.com/Y0JfIS1ZNM — SomeDumbassOnTwit (@DumbassOnTwit) June 13, 2021

I swear some people don’t think before they do shit. — Crok (@Crok425) June 12, 2021

Is this a parody account? I feel like this is something a parody account would tweet. — Mumboejumboh (@Mumboejumboh) June 12, 2021

How is this a real tweet? 😂 Someone didn’t think this through. — Wiffleball Tony 🇺🇸⚾️🏈🏒 (@Cardinalfan9633) June 12, 2021

The award for zero self awareness goes to… 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — CLOWNBIG (@AzNrAvEcHiLd6i9) June 13, 2021

How long will it take before this gets deleted? — Mark Longmire (@LongmireMark) June 12, 2021

We’re waiting to see if it’ll be deleted or if no one at Pride really makes the connection.

Charlotte Clymer praises Iran for paying for trans-affirming medical care

