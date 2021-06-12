https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/12/this-wasnt-well-thought-out-prides-tweet-sending-out-lots-of-pride-looks-kind-of-iranian/
The official Pride account thought it would be cute for people to be able to send “pride” to the person below them in their Twitter feed. But the execution? It looked a little like an execution.
Sending the beautiful person below this Tweet lots of #Pride.
✨ 🌕
✨
😊
|👐
/ _
━━━━━┓ ＼＼
┓┓┓┓┓┃ ＼＼
┓┓┓┓┓┃
┓┓┓┓┓┃ 🏳️🌈
┓┓┓┓┓┃
┓┓┓┓┓┃
┓┓┓┓┓┃#Pride2021
— Pride (@Pride) June 2, 2021
oh wow it’s real
— Justin Whang 🐙 (@JustinWhang) June 12, 2021
I can’t be shocked. I want to be, but I just can’t.
— 🥀 𝕋𝕙𝕒𝕥 𝕊𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕚𝕖𝕤 𝔹𝕚𝕥𝕔𝕙 🥀 (@KittyOffRecord) June 12, 2021
Oh……..
— 🇭🇰🔞RoonKolos🏳️⚧️ F.R.E.E. That Spells Free (@RoonKolos) June 12, 2021
Dear…
— I want to fight these NBA Refs. (@ItMeT0ken) June 12, 2021
This wasn’t well thought out
— Traventine (@Traventine) June 12, 2021
Is this an Iranian Government account? https://t.co/ZfM1G53OhQ
— Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) June 12, 2021
NO WAY pic.twitter.com/78KzJefa2d
— Lacertile (@lacertile) June 12, 2021
The Middle Eastern Chapter of Pride apparently logged in
— Nyarlathotep (@Nyarlat83552907) June 12, 2021
[Laughs in Iranian] pic.twitter.com/EaosrbQMQX
— Obi-Wan Coyoti (@CoyoteDrunkly) June 12, 2021
It is real 😂 . Holy sh*t !
— WhoseBacon (@WhoseBacon) June 12, 2021
Thrown off a building, did Hamas post this?
— Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) June 12, 2021
Wait what pic.twitter.com/DG2Zf3EJ8S
— Theo Kojak (@BabeBabu78) June 12, 2021
please reconsider please
— しんでん⑨🇹🇼 (@Shinden9) June 12, 2021
POV: The Middle East
— Jones Malarkey, PhD. (@Malarkey_Jones) June 12, 2021
— Vanitory (@Vanitory_tweets) June 12, 2021
WHAT
— Sir Caramel (@sir_caramel) June 12, 2021
@SirajAHashmi ✍️✍️✍️
— Veles ↙↙↙ (@Menkvi) June 12, 2021
This… does not look good.
— Leet, but now old 🔞 (@scar_leet) June 12, 2021
You might wanna reconsider this tweet pic.twitter.com/9AXoPvyNoL
— TalioN (@TalioNick) June 12, 2021
Happy pride Iran!
— Zorro_rides (@RidesZorro) June 12, 2021
HEY I DON’T KNOW IF ANYBODY POINTED THIS OUT TO YOU YET BUT THIS MIGHT NOT BE A GOOD TWEET THE WAY YOU THINK IT IS.
— Stephen Crane (@MiskatonicMed) June 12, 2021
OMG the tone defness xD
— Nodsaibot 🏴 Logo Creator🎨 not a nerd (@nodsaibot) June 12, 2021
ISIS has been doing it before it was cool pic.twitter.com/Y0JfIS1ZNM
— SomeDumbassOnTwit (@DumbassOnTwit) June 13, 2021
I swear some people don’t think before they do shit.
— Crok (@Crok425) June 12, 2021
— Weeaboo Thrash (@ThrashWeeaboo) June 12, 2021
jesus christ pic.twitter.com/Kp8LjVlZYs
— Songbird 🏳️🌈 (@SongbirdN7) June 12, 2021
Is this a parody account?
I feel like this is something a parody account would tweet.
— Mumboejumboh (@Mumboejumboh) June 12, 2021
How is this a real tweet? 😂 Someone didn’t think this through.
— Wiffleball Tony 🇺🇸⚾️🏈🏒 (@Cardinalfan9633) June 12, 2021
The award for zero self awareness goes to…
🤣🤣🤣🤣
— CLOWNBIG (@AzNrAvEcHiLd6i9) June 13, 2021
How long will it take before this gets deleted?
— Mark Longmire (@LongmireMark) June 12, 2021
Y’all got hacked, right? Y’all couldn’t be THIS clueless… pic.twitter.com/kP6Kmkkdzz
— RidingNerdy (@SaltFueledRobot) June 12, 2021
— JB85 (@DaddyJay85) June 12, 2021
We’re waiting to see if it’ll be deleted or if no one at Pride really makes the connection.
Related:
VIP » Charlotte Clymer praises Iran for paying for trans-affirming medical care https://t.co/TLayCXzaMo
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 11, 2021