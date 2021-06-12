https://nationalfile.com/trudeau-releases-opposition-leader-arrested-for-opposing-lockdowns-its-nice-to-be-free-again/

Yesterday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrested Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada, after he spoke at an anti-lockdown rally. While most of the world has ended their unscientific lockdowns that many say caused more harm than good, Canada’s have grown more stringent, leading to the arrest of the opposition leader. Bernier was released today after spending the night in jail.

As National File reported, Bernier “was placed under arrest by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for attending a protest against Canada’s highly controversial mask and lockdown policies.” Today, he was released from jail, and released multiple statements about his release, pledging to continue to fight against the Trudeau regime’s costly lockdowns.

“I’m out of jail! It’s nice to be free again,” wrote Bernier this morning. “Now let’s continue to fight to free all Canadians from our federal and provincial despots!” The People’s Party of Canada then released a lengthy statement regarding the arrest of the opposition leader.

“After spending about eight hours in jail at the St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP detachment, People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier was released late last night on condition he paid a cash bail of 1000$ and promised not to break Manitoba law.” Bernier commented, “I knew I risked being arrested in Manitoba after the threatening letter” he received from health officials. “It’s still always a shock when it happens, when the police treat you like a criminal and handcuff you because you dared talking to a dozen people outdoors in a small village half an hour before.”

Bernier added, “It’s crazy to see this happen in Canada. Meanwhile, politicians from Trudeau to Kenney to various ministers get caught flouting regulations, and nothing happens. It’s only ordinary people who pay for not following these tyrannical rules, and politicians like me who openly fight them. The hypocrisy is astounding.”

PPC Press Release on Maxime Bernier’s release from jail pic.twitter.com/aD01mD712U — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) June 12, 2021

The statement also reveals that Bernier was “forced to leave the province and cancel his ‘Mad Max Manitoba Tour.’” However, the statement concludes that Bernier “vows to continue the fight to end the unjustified and disastrous lockdowns” still in place across Canada well over a year since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

