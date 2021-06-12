https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/trump-headlining-mike-lindell-rally-wisconsin/

President Trump is headlining Mike Lindell’s “MAGA Frank Rally” today.

RSBN will carry the event live and reported:

Former President Donald Trump will make a special appearance Saturday at “MAGA Frank,” a free speech rally hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in New Richmond, Wisconsin. Other guests who will be speaking include, media personalities Diamond & Silk, former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke, filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, and Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk, among many others . . . Trump will give remarks virtually at the event sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. Gates will open at 9:00 a.m. at River’s Edge Apple River Concert Venue.

Here is the promotional material for the event:

The event is running from 11: 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. with the gates opening at 9 in the morning.

The event will begin with a military flyover.

From the Eventbrite:

This will be a fun family-friendly festival atmosphere with merchandise and food vendors. The Trump Unity Bridge and Trump Train will be present with their trademark music and leading the crowd in MAGA dancing. Hundreds of BIKERS FOR TRUMP will come roaring in at about 10:15am. In addition, there will be lunch and dinner concessions available from River’s Edge for purchase, including BBQ, hamburgers, hotdogs, popcorn, ice cream, chips, snacks, non-alcoholic beverages, & water. There will be limited chairs and plenty of grass to sit and enjoy the amazing speakers. Feel free to bring a blanket for the kids. Don’t bring your pets as they won’t enjoy the fun, but do bring your sunscreen and hats. Please no outside chairs.

Mike Lindell previewed the event during a segment on The War Room.

He said the event can hold 40,000 people and they have around 20,000 already signed up.

WATCH:

