https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/12/uh-oh-sounds-like-rob-reiners-already-growing-impatient-with-democrats-and-ag-merrick-garland/

Rob Reiner, a charter member of the Hollywood chapter of the anti-Trump Resistance, has gotten his way: A Democrat is in the White House and Dems control Congress. On top of that, Merrick Garland is now the Attorney General. Add it all up and Reiner still isn’t happy:

Reiner wants Trump prosecuted for anything and everything, but he might want to consider something:

It’s kind of hard to prosecute somebody for what amount to Democrat narratives.

The buyer’s remorse is getting stronger every day, that’s for sure!

