Rob Reiner, a charter member of the Hollywood chapter of the anti-Trump Resistance, has gotten his way: A Democrat is in the White House and Dems control Congress. On top of that, Merrick Garland is now the Attorney General. Add it all up and Reiner still isn’t happy:

When our Justice Department is unwilling to prosecute a lawless President and our Senate is incapable of protecting our Voting Rights, it’s time to kiss 245 years of Democratic Self Rule goodbye. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 9, 2021

If Merrick Garland is unwilling to prosecute Donald Trump for Obstruction of Justice, inciting a deadly attack to overthrow the Government, and countless other crimes, the Rule of Law is meaningless and Democracy is a sham. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 10, 2021

Merrick Garland is dealing with a landfill sized garbage heap of corruption left behind by a Criminal President. He won’t succeed in cleaning it up unless he prosecutes the Criminal who sat at the top of that heap. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 11, 2021

Reiner wants Trump prosecuted for anything and everything, but he might want to consider something:

How can he when NONE of it is true! LOL! — tederwin (@tederwin1) June 12, 2021

It’s kind of hard to prosecute somebody for what amount to Democrat narratives.

But Garland is the guy democrats have been crying over for 5 years. So what happened? Got buyer’s remorse! — Nell (@Luv4MyPets) June 11, 2021

The buyer’s remorse is getting stronger every day, that’s for sure!

