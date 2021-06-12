http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bktBzLlWuIw/

Utah’s 29 sheriffs signed a statement pledging to protect Second Amendment rights from federal gun controls.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported the statement acknowledged that a number of gun controls already exist and Utahans should be wary of new gun controls being pushed under President Biden, whether those controls are “legislation, resolutions, or executive orders.”

The statement says: “Importantly, the Second Amendment of our divinely inspired constitution clearly states … ‘the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.’ We hereby recognize a significant principle underlying the Second Amendment: the right to keep and bear arms is indispensable to the existence of a free people.”

Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen is the president of the Utah Sheriffs’ Association and sheriffs did not sign the statement with any particular gun control in mind. Rather, they wanted to Utahans to know their Second Amendment rights would be protected, period.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) has made clear that Utah “is and always has been a Constitutional sanctuary state.”

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) signed legislation in early April barring enforcement of new federal gun controls.

On April 14, 2021, Breitbart News noted Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) declared Nebraska a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State.”

On April 24, 2021, Breitbart News pointed out that Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signed a bill to protect the Second Amendment from new federal laws and regulations.

On May 11, 2021, Breitbart News observed that Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) signed legislation to prohibit enforcement of the executive actions for gun control put forth by President Joe Biden.

