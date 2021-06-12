https://nationalfile.com/video-proves-alex-jones-told-january-6-protesters-not-to-enter-capitol-remain-peaceful/

Radio host Alex Jones became the number one trend on Twitter this weekend, almost three years since he was banned from the platform, after a Twitter user claimed that he was responsible for the mostly peaceful occupation of the U.S. Capitol building. However, video clearly shows Jones telling the crowd not to enter the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, and to remain peaceful instead.

A Twitter user named Fifty Shades of Whey went viral after posting a 17-second clip of Jones discussing the original plans for January 6 on his radio and TV show. In the clip, Jones says he was told by individuals working with President Trump that he would be asked to “lead the march” to a peaceful protest at the Capitol building. The video, which at time of publication has over 16,600 likes, contains the caption, “Alex Jones paid $500,000 to organize the insurrection on January 6th and he admits to getting his marching orders from Donald Trump. They literally sponsored a domestic terrorist attack on our nation’s capital [sic]. Arrest them.”

However, multiple videos recorded on January 6 show Jones speaking with a bullhorn in the middle of a crowd of protesters, urging them to remain peaceful, walk to an area where protests were permitted, and have a nonviolent protest.

“We need to not cause a confrontation with the police, they’re going to make that the story. I’m going to march to the other side, we have a stage, where we can speak and occupy peacefully. Tell everybody behind you, march to the other side.” The crowd began repeating, “March to the other side,” after Jones issued the order. Jones then continued, “You guys are great, we know the police, provocateurs are causing problems, the police are throwing flash bangs, we don’t want to have a Kent State here. So, I love you, we’re saving the Republic, this is beautiful, but please tell everyone you know to march to the other side.”

When some users claimed the video was fake or not from January 6, the account that posted it then posted video of Jones making the same speech from another angle. “VIDEO FROM DIFFERENT ANGLE: QUITE A FEW doubters were claiming the video footage of Alex Jones I posted earlier in this thread was not from January 6th, or its fake. You sure? Cry more.”

