Sometimes you really have to marvel at the hypocrisy of the left.

For four years under Trump, we were told by the left that a border wall wouldn’t work, that walls were racist and xenophobic.

Now the co-founder of Black Lives Matter, who has become an extremely wealthy woman, is building a wall around her million dollar home in California.

You couldn’t make this up.

FOX News reports:

BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors erects fencing and electric gate around her new $1.4M home: report Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has reportedly put up a fence and electric gate around her $1.4 million home in Los Angeles. Cullors, 37, closed on the 2,380 square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath home in March. Cullors stepped down from her role as executive director of the group’s central foundation last month amid questions about her finances, though she denied those attacks had any role in her leaving. Cullors’ finances drew attention in April after the New York Post reported she had purchased four homes for $3.2 million. The report prompted Hawk Newsome, the head of Black Lives Matter Greater New York City, to call for an “independent investigation” into the foundation’s finances. The two organizations are not affiliated. Critics have pointed out that Cullors bought the high-end homes despite referring to herself as a “trained Marxist” in the past… A neighbor told Daily Mail that a subcontractor told him the wooden fence they were erecting around the property and other exterior improvements in the “$35,000 range.” “It will have an electronic gate at the driveway portion, a walk up door, and call box, and other safety measures, cameras – you know, to keep the riff raff out,” the neighbor added.

Just amazing.

Walls for me but not for thee.

