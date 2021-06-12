https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/12/were-in-incredible-danger-the-gops-assault-on-education-and-history-is-based-in-nazi-ideology-and-obsessed-with-protecting-white-supremacy/

The mainstream media outlets might be afraid of it because conservatives use it, but we love Substack; it gives writers an opportunity to promote their work without having to be part of the corporate media machine. It also eschews the editorial constraints of the corporate media and lets people say what they really feel.

Political analyst and associate professor Jared Yates Sexton is on Substack, and his latest looks at the GOP’s assault on education and history, which is fascist, based on Nazi ideology, and obsessed with maintaining white supremacy. His thread goes on a bit, but it gives a very good idea of how progressives are reacting to things like the public pushback against critical race theory, so buckle up:

Honestly, I don’t know how to stress this enough. The GOP’s assault on education and history is a fascist attack based in Nazi ideology and is obsessed with power, control, and the protection of murderous white supremacy. We’re in incredible danger. 1/https://t.co/QVApwWSEEB — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 11, 2021

Yesterday, as a political measure, the state of Florida, pushed by the GOP, banned the teaching of “critical race theory,” or the investigation of systems of power, racism, and oppression. This isn’t innocuous. It is a literal replaying of Nazi totalitarianism. 2/ pic.twitter.com/BuiHmtYHCi — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 11, 2021

Underneath all of it is the concept of “Cultural Marxism,” or the idea that there is a secret conspiracy by communists, Jews, and liberal traitors, to destroy the culture of the country and unseat systems of power. It is paranoid, fascist, and can be murderous. 3/ pic.twitter.com/YT2Dd9sPGm — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 11, 2021

Hitler created his power base on this very conspiracy theory and presented it as an existential threat to Germans. The “poison” of cultural Marxism, he claimed, was making people question the state and was priming them for a revolution. It required extreme measures. 4/ pic.twitter.com/O6ciJtEZDD — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 11, 2021

What we’re not often taught is that Nazis controlled Germany not just through speeches, but a total domination of culture. “Degenerate” art and culture was outlawed and determined as anything that made people question Germany’s greatness or white supremacy. 5/ pic.twitter.com/psVTqIs5Ns — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 11, 2021

To solidify control, the Nazis banned degenerate art, claiming it was part of a conspiracy against the Germans, and instead replaced it with culture that reaffirmed their identity and purpose. It was supposed to be patriotic. It was controlling, and radicalizing. 6/ pic.twitter.com/0RW4Gni8Cd — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 11, 2021

What resulted was a cult of personality and a suicidal devotion to the state and Hitler. All dissenting opinions were outlawed and cultured devoured itself, creating a madness that made fascism, warmongering, and genocide possible. 7/ pic.twitter.com/cIPeJnbjMs — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 11, 2021

A prime part of the Nazi totalitarian plan involved the takeover of education, claiming it was “indoctrinating” students, they took it over in totality and, predictably, made it an aggressive engine of actual indoctrination. They captured generations of citizens. 8/ pic.twitter.com/7xzNdDrYtz — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 11, 2021

Actual information and history was taken from students and it was replaced with propaganda and religious worship of the state and Hitler. This takeover was meticulous, aggressive, and one of the main reasons fascism was able to gain its foothold and power. 9/ pic.twitter.com/tSvX5ckyVO — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 11, 2021

But we don’t need to start in Germany. In America, in response to the Russian Revolution, the original Red Scare created the same paranoia and made possible widespread violence and aggressive indoctrination, in media, in education, everywhere. 10/ pic.twitter.com/YwmiFQQzAR — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 11, 2021

Fear of “cultural Marxism” in America, the same conspiracy theory that made Nazism possible, spread through the United States, creating race massacres, lynchings, and a general oppression that hurt people of color, women, LGBTQ, as well as unions and leftists. 11/ pic.twitter.com/L4dMAxwdLk — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 11, 2021

The incident more people are familiar with is the second Red Scare, or McCarthyism, which was a proto-Qanon movement that took over the GOP and allowed the Right to destroy FDR’s New Deal coalition via spreading conspiracy theories and paranoia. 12/ pic.twitter.com/hERBKoc6rf — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 11, 2021

The second Red Scare was able to create a silent oppression with America where citizens were so afraid of being spotlit as a traitor or part of the communist conspiracy that they often had to hide who they were and what they believed. It was soft totalitarianism. 13/ pic.twitter.com/D9FKlgiUdJ — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 11, 2021

Of course, the Civil Rights Movement created a crisis in America that revealed what hid behind the soft totalitarianism. Again, as white supremacy was challenged, the paranoia, violence, and oppression was forced to rear its head and expose the fascism underneath. 14/ pic.twitter.com/vuxcFCj1j1 — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 11, 2021

The struggle for Civil Rights was turned into yet another communist conspiracy as the Right came to believe the marches and protests were secret communist operations that meant to destroy America. It was, yet again, the same fascist conspiracy theory. 15/ pic.twitter.com/9oiZlwqIiv — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 11, 2021

Southern leaders and white supremacists were quite open during Civil Rights in their belief that Black Americans were being manipulated by Russia and that it was all a giant communist conspiracy. Even question white supremacy was considered treason. 16/ pic.twitter.com/vaATVX5viM — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 11, 2021

The violence against Civil Rights protesters was considered self-defense, America defending itself against communist infiltration and an insidious plot, again by Jews, communists, leftist traitors, and people of color being manipulated into joining. 17/ pic.twitter.com/p5RmQjtfij — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 11, 2021

If this sounds familiar, it should. Black Lives Matter was treated as a conspiracy, a manufactured movement that was being directed by shadowy forces and ultimately focused on destroying America’s foundations, creating distrust, and ultimately leading to the end of the US. 18/ pic.twitter.com/n7vFRoHw8h — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 11, 2021

What we’re experiencing RIGHT NOW is the same Judeo-Bolshevik conspiracy theory that animated the Nazis and fascists. It’s a different version, an update, but it is the animating force of the GOP and the Right. It operates exactly the same way and demands action. 19/ pic.twitter.com/fwrgvqxyfm — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 11, 2021

The focus now is George Soros and other “Jewish puppetmasters.” This is ultimately what’s at the heart of the anti-CRT, anti-“woke” movement. It is a fascistic, antisemetic conspiracy theory meant to provoke violence and oppression. 20/ pic.twitter.com/T805aMUHku — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 11, 2021

By capturing the education system, the Right intends to forcefully reassert white supremacy as benevolence, or the idea that white people have exploited and murdered people of color out of good intentions and in the pursuit of progress. 21/https://t.co/bPn8MqjqvI — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 11, 2021

And, it is yet another front in the GOP’s war to dismantle democratic institutions considering they are historically unpopular and that white supremacy and hypercapitalistic exploitation are in crisis and in danger of being unseated. 22/https://t.co/sYo2SwAr8j — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 11, 2021

But make no mistake. This isn’t about CRT. It’s about walling off information, about instituting “patriotic,” white supremacist education that ensures people don’t understand systems of power and promoting militaristic self-destruction within the population. 23/ pic.twitter.com/KVtZqyh6Jh — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 11, 2021

Things are…escalating. We’ve been watching this for years and trying to warn people that fascism is growing and festering in the US. It CAN and HAS happened here. This time it is an insidious new strain and it’s only growing with every passing day. 24/ — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 11, 2021

Again, I cannot stress this enough. This is an incredibly dangerous moment, and people need to recognize it immediately. Denying it and pretending like this will solve itself only gives these people room to grow and spread. This is a five-alarm fire. Raging. 25/25 — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 11, 2021

Calm down son — Michael (@QuestforOrion) June 12, 2021

Notice how Gov. Ron DeSantis has become the stand-in for Donald Trump now that he’s out of office?

And when did the Right capture the education system? Sexton mentions McCarthyism but doesn’t note that it’s now teachers and school board members keeping lists of troublesome parents and looking for hackers to infiltrate their anti-CRT websites. It’s groups like Antifa that are policing speech and meeting free expression with violence. And the co-founder of Black Lives Matter describes herself as a trained Marxist, so if you’re sad because the American people at large oppose Marxism, that’s too bad.

Who runs the education system top to bottom? Certainly not The Right. — 🇺🇸 Practicing Neanderthal 🇺🇸 (@realchriswire) June 12, 2021

The Left has already captured the education system. — Magdeburg (@TallowWolves) June 12, 2021

That is such a damn lie! The Right has no such intentions.

We want to counter the destructive and downright evil Marxism taught by the Left, who already controls the education system. Saying the Right wants to reassert white supremacy makes you a liar. And you know it. — I Remember The Tiananmen Square Massacre (@SantasTavern) June 12, 2021

The left has been indoctrinating our kids with their ideology for decades. From graphic sex education in kindergarten to outright socialism being taught in colleges they have used education to spread their ideology and silenced anyone who disagreed — RW (@rwlawoffice) June 12, 2021

The left has captured the education system and brainwashed our children for too long. You’re a crazy leftist conspiracy theorists. — RedVirgo🔥Stacy🔥 (@stacy_redvirgo) June 12, 2021

If true, it seems that a system built on allowing individuals to pursue their own self-interests with laws to constrain the worst abuses would be vastly superior to unchecked good intentions and pursuit of progress. — Lee Jordan (@TheRealLeejo) June 12, 2021

If such thinking, as you just declared, is not alien to you and to your experience, I assume it is because it matches your view of what it is to be white. Society needs to be protected, but not from white people— just white people like you. Seriously. That is sociopathy. — Crews Giles (@CrewsGiles) June 12, 2021

This 100% WHITE PERSON said THAT pic.twitter.com/xQiY9lM7Gl — Sunchaser (@Sunchasegirl) June 12, 2021

What the hell is wrong with you? Are you so devoid of any redeeming characteristics that you have to make shit up to try to find friends? — Dr’s Buried Chest High (@ProdigiousMrsB) June 12, 2021

You use your own articles to prove something? Couldn’t find others? — Angelica Rivera (@gelrivera90) June 12, 2021

What? He just proved how DeSantis is freely borrowing from Nazi ideology to impose conservative fascism on the American public.

