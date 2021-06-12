https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60c5bb00bbafd42ff5863047
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for bombing two minivans in a mostly Shiite neighborhood in the Afghan capital that killed seven people. Among the dead were two employees of Afghan…
Beijing has dismissed the notion that G7 nations can chart the trajectory of global affairs, arguing that decision-making by small clubs has been replaced by genuine multilateralism….
Several local officials from India’s ruling BJP party have broken ranks and resigned in protest over a sedition case that was registered against a filmmaker who made incendiary remarks on live TV….
On the final day of their summit in England, the Group of Seven leaders are talking about climate change with naturalist David Attenborough…
Israel is set to swear in a new government that will send Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into the opposition after a record 12 years in office…