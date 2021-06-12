https://conservativefiringline.com/whistleblowers-say-military-forcing-anti-american-indoctrination/

The US Military is rapidly sinking into the swamp of hatred and distrust, according to Senator Tom Cotton. Whistleblowers say the Military has been forcing anti-American indoctrination across the service branches. Senator Cotton confronted Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at a Senate hearing on June 10, but was met with the usual statements of such training being important to “diversity and inclusiveness.”

In a Senate hearing with Austin, Cotton claimed that within the military, there’s “plummeting morale, growing mistrust between races and sexes where none existed just six months ago and unexpected retirements and separations based on these trainings alone.” One whistleblower, Cotton alleged, said that military history training was replaced with training about police brutality, “systemic racism,” and “white privilege.” Another said that his unit had to read “White Fragility” by feminist author and critical theory proponent Robin DiAngelo, according to the senator… “It’s about a very specific kind of anti-American indoctrination that is seeping into some parts of our military, based on the whistleblower complaints we have received,” he said. “The military for decades has been one of the institutions in society where you are most likely to get ahead based on your own performance, your own merit, irrespective of the color of your skin, where you came from, who your parents were.” Tom Cotton, Epoch Times

While Austin agreed that his own position in the US Military was an example of being able to get ahead, he thinks the training is useful to make the military “a bit better.” He also thinks that the training will make a more “lethal” fighting force. With what whistleblowers say, it appears to be doing the exact opposite of team building or making a cohesive unit.

CRT – Pathway to destruction

Whistleblowers say that CRT (Critical Race Theory) has infiltrated every corner of our society at this point and it is creating division rather than unity. From teaching children to hate their country and view people of other races as “oppressors,” to making sure the Military can’t work together is a divisive tactic used by Communist/Marxist regimes worldwide. Now it has become part and parcel of our Armed Forces – a terrible, devastating mistake.

We are teaching our children to be social justice warriors and to loathe our country and our history. Growing up in China, all of this sounds very familiar. The Communist regime use the same critical theory is to divide people. The only difference is that used class instead of race. This is indeed the American version of the Chinese cultural revolution…I just want to let the American people know that what is going on in our schools and in our country is really a replay of the cultural revolution in China. Critical Race Theorists use the same ideology, the same methodology, even the same vocabulary. The ideology is cultural Marxism. Trending: ‘A Butt-Head. A Weasel’: Teacher Berates 6th Grade Boy Who Asked Why Straight Kids Couldn’t Have Unicorn Cupcakes (Video) Xi Van Fleet, Communist purge Survivor, Parent

Whistleblowers say that the “woke” brigade has successfully infiltrated schools, and even the ranks of our Military. In April, a GOP Congress member demanded that CRT teachings be removed from West Point Military Academy as we previously reported. The rest of the branches are steeped in the same division and politics of the far left that full-on Communist countries have experienced. Everyone was upset when the Communist cadet and an instructor at West Point were revealed…but now it has blossomed into a widespread poison.

When Space Force fired Lt Col Matt Lohmeier from his position because he spoke out against CRT on his own time, it should have been a giant wakeup call. These actions are just the tip of the proverbial iceberg for what is to come.

H/T Uncle Sam’s Misguided Children

Related:

Turn your back on Big Tech oligarchs and join the New Resistance NOW! Facebook, Google and other members of the Silicon Valley Axis of Evil are now doing everything they can to deliberately silence conservative content online, so please be sure to check out our MeWe page here, check us out at ProAmerica Only and follow us at Parler, Codias, Social Cross and Gab. You can also follow us on Twitter at @co_firing_line.

If you appreciate independent conservative reports like this, please go here and support us on Patreon, get your conservative pro-Trump gear here and check out some great pro-Republican gear here.

While you’re at it, be sure to check out our friends at Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative front-page founded by ex-military!

And be sure to check out our friends at Trending Views:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

