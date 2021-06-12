https://moonbattery.com/wokism-gives-chinese-immigrants-deja-vu/

Immigrants to the USA who survived the nightmarish Cultural Revolution in communist China are experiencing déjà vu. They escaped from a situation similar to the one emerging here, as intolerantly woke liberals achieve ever more power. The main difference is that capitalism has been so successful in the USA that Marxists had to abandoned class warfare for race hate. Take it from Virginia mom Xi Van Fleet, who stood up to the leftists running local schools:

“I’ve been very alarmed by what’s going on in our schools,” Xi Van Fleet told the Loudoun County School Board members. “You are now teaching, training our children to be social justice warriors and to loathe our country and our history.”

Comparing critical race theory to the Cultural Revolution, Van Fleet recalled what school was like during that maelstrom of moonbattery:

“One of the teachers was considered bourgeoisie because she liked to wear pretty clothes,” Van Fleet said. “So the students attacked her and spit on her. She was covered with spit… and pretty soon it became violence.”

The American equivalent is to denounce teachers for having “white privilege.” According to liberal dogma, all whites are guilty of this, and any are subject to cancelation if they fail to demonstrate sufficient hatred of their own race. Here as in China, the politically driven malice has escalated to violence.

Officials forced her to limit her speech to 1 minute. She packed a lot into it:

Watch a brave parent who grew up in Mao’s China point out all of the identical traits b/n the Cultural Revolution and what LCPS, and really every school system, are doing through the use of CRT. pic.twitter.com/zH7XuyBmW6 — The Virginia Project UAC (@TVPUAC) June 9, 2021

Her comparison of the moonbats running Loudoun County schools to the likeminded maniacs who brought hell to earth in China is apt. A group of current and former teachers were recently exposed for compiling a list of thought criminals to harass and intimidate. Teachers critical of radical brainwashing have been suppressed. For example, teacher Tanner Cross was suspended for refusing to pretend that boys can be girls and vice versa.

Cross stood firm and was reinstated by a judge while his lawsuit continues, proving that pushback works. In contrast, apologizing to our version of the Red Guard not only is contemptible but does not work.

