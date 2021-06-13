https://100percentfedup.com/32-shootings-between-friday-and-sunday-morning-have-left-3-dead-in-mayor-lori-lightfoots-gun-free-chicago/

According to Breitbart News, 55- people were shot last weekend in Chicago. As of Sunday morning, this weekend’s tally stands at 32, but the weekend ain’t over yet. Sad.

Having successfully disarmed law-abiding citizens and leaving them defenseless, Chicago politicians can’t figure out how to take guns away from murderous thugs.

Between Friday and 8:45 pm on Saturday, 24 people were shot, 3- fatally, in the “gun-free zone” of Chicago. As reported by the Sun-Times, that number had climbed to 32 shooting incidents by Sunday morning in Mayor Lightfoot’s windy city.

The first of the three fatalities happened Friday night just before 9:00 p.m. in Brighton Park. A 20-year-old woman sitting in a car with her boyfriend was killed when she was shot in the neck by a gunman reportedly yelling “gang slogans”.

On Saturday shortly after 1:00 pm, a 22-year-old man was sitting in a parked car when a vehicle drove past him and someone opened fire. The victim was hit multiple times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A third fatality happened Sunday morning around 2:00 am when a 29-year-old woman was shot while standing on the sidewalk. She too was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Chicago Weekend Shootings: 55 wounded, 5 killedhttps://t.co/QtVmnHeSAP — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) June 7, 2021

A post on Twitter stated the obvious, “Look at Chicago! Who has the guns in a “gun-free” city? I’ll answer that for you. The gangs! A point missed by no one but the liberals in charge of deep blue cities.

