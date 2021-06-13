http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jbH81tuS6fg/

Thirty-two people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported 24 people were shot, three fatally, Friday through 8:45 p.m. Saturday night.

On Sunday morning the Sun-Times noted the total number of shooting victims was up to 32.

The first of the three fatalities occurred Friday night about 8:50 p.m. in Brighton Park. A 20-year-old woman was sitting in the car with her boyfriend when a gunman “yelling gang slogans” approached and opened fire.

The woman was shot in the neck and killed.

At 1:20 p.m. Saturday a 22-year-old man “was parked on the street in the 600 block of South Wells” when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire. The man was hit with multiple bullets and transported to a hospital, where they pronounced him dead.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning a 29-year-old woman was shot while “standing on the sidewalk in the 7500 block of South Prairie Avenue.” She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The Chicago Tribune pointed out 1,538 people were shot in Chicago January 1, 2021, through June 11, 2021, That is 184 more shooting victims than were witnessed during that same time-frame in 2020.

Breitbart News explained that 55 people were shot last weekend alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

