https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60c6c630bbafd42ff5863b25
Senator Ron Johnson joined Mark Levin on Sunday night on Life, Liberty and Levin on FOX News. Senator Johnson was invited on to discuss the unconstitutional imprisonment of Jan. 6 protesters in Washin…
We live in a divided nation. Our politics have become not just polarized, but toxic. For a country founded on the principles of individual liberty……
Last week, in a hearing before the Senate committee on homeland security, the CEO of Colonial Pipeline, which recently paid out nearly $5 million in blackmail……
In House Judiciary testimony Thursday, FBI Director Christopher Wray told members of Congress that the FBI had “one standard of justice” when it came to……
Six-hundred-thousand dead Americans should be more than enough to suggest bringing criminal charges against one, Dr. Anthony Fauci. The families of the deceased……