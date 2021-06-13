https://thebluestateconservative.com/2021/06/13/adolfs-crackdown-on-the-jews-joes-crackdown-on-trump-voters/

“I’m sorry I was born white and privileged. It disgusts me. And I feel so much shame.”

So tweeted virtue-signaling Hollywood actress Rosanna Arquette, whose three-sentence post had one purpose: to help the political party she supports mainstream the Critical Race Theory propaganda that half of white America—the conservative half—is racist. Arquette was celebrated as a hero by white Democrats across America for declaring disgust over her skin color in such a public manner, as if any of them, including her, are actually disgusted by an immutable trait they inherited at birth.

Contrast the glorification of Rosanna Arquette with what happened to conservative actress Gina Carano. Earlier this year, Carano was fired by woke Disney executives for a Holocaust posting comparing how Democrats incite hatred of conservatives with what happened when Hitler incited hatred of the Jews. Click here, then scroll down to see the since-deleted post that led to Carano’s firing.

History is checkered with many holocausts, nearly all of which were preceded by a totalitarian political movement inciting hatred of its opponents as a means of seizing iron-fisted control of a country.

Germany, 1933-1945

Hitler’s vendetta against the Jews ranged from grim tokens of oppression such as signs on lampposts proclaiming certain areas as “Jew zones,” to the Gestapo methodically terrorizing Jews while rooting out any form of political dissent. At work and at home, conversations were carefully guarded. No Jew was more than one forbidden word away from being arrested, or worse. Under Nazi rule, Jews knew stiff penalties awaited anyone whose ill-calculated remarks were passed on to the authorities by colleagues or neighbors. As German police looked the other way, Jews guilty of nothing more than being Jews were hunted down and viciously beaten by gangs of Hitler Youth. Jews were forbidden from communicating by telephone, and Jews who worked in academia, the performing arts and science were purged from their livelihoods, as were Jews in the German military. Relentlessly repeated Nazi propaganda blamed every problem Germany had on an international Jewish conspiracy, causing intense Jew-hatred to become deeply embedded in non-Jewish Germans. In 1938, the Nazis established the Third Reich Institute for Pupperspiel (Puppetry). Marionettes with large, unblinking eyes were used in anti-Jew performances aimed at adults and children. Among the puppets that appeared in approved and pre-censored plays staged by Hitler Youth were grotesquely caricatured Jewish figures with hooked noses and frightening eyes. In every conceivable way, Hitler sought to dehumanize the Jews by portraying them as an evil and morally reprehensible people. – paraphrased passages from chapter six of The Fire and the Darkness: The Bombing of Dresden, 1945

America, present day

Dating to when the post-1960s Democratic Party adopted the ‘ends justify the means’ tactics of Marxist community organizer Saul Alinsky, Democrats have relentlessly sought to dehumanize their Republican opponents by smearing them as racists. Democrat-supporting management of some of America’s largest corporations are helping Democrats intimidate the conservative half of America by canceling jobs or blocking promotions of those who express non-approved opinions, as happened to Gina Carano. Sanctioned by Democrats, cancel culture has caused many conservatives to second guess everything they post on social media to avoid their words being branded “hate speech” or “misinformation” by tech industry oligarchs acting to further the interests of Democrats. Using the mostly peaceful Jan. 6 “insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol as justification, Democrat anchors and analysts on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC and PBS have stereotyped the 75 million U.S. citizens who voted for Donald Trump as demented and dangerous people. Of the 400 rioters arrested on Jan. 6, none have been charged with insurrection of sedition, and most likely never will. The Biden FBI is refusing to release 14,000 hours of surveillance video that could contain exculpatory footage that undermines the “insurrectionist” narrative. (On June 8, two bipartisan Senate reports blamed the riot on a failure of federal law enforcement to adequately plan for crowd control in the event of a disturbance.) During a recent speech in Tulsa, President Biden declared that white supremacists (translation: Trump supporters) are “the most lethal threat” to the country. With its senior officials steeped in Critical Race Theory, the Biden Pentagon is systematically purging the military of “extremists” (translation: white service members who voted for Trump). Bottom line: Biden and his administration are using the same ends justify the means tactics against white conservatives as Hitler and the Nazis used against the Jews.

Giving a wink and a nod to inciting hatred of white conservatives

Dr. Aruna Khilanani is a board-certified psychiatrist based in New York. Prior to receiving her medical degree, Khilanani’s bio shows she received a Master of Arts in Humanities from the University of Chicago, with areas of concentration that included Critical Race Theory.

Dr. Khilanani recently gave a lecture to students and faculty of the Yale School of Medicine’s Child Study Center. Her profanity-laced speech can be found at this website. The following excerpts from her lecture express the same level of white hot contempt and hatred for white people as Hitler had for the Jews:

“White people make my blood boil. I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body, and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a fucking favor.”

To the best of my knowledge, not a single prominent Democrat—not Biden, not Obama, not Pelosi, not Schumer—has condemned Khilanani’s shocking remarks.

When the leaders of a political party give a wink and a nod to the incitement of hatred against a targeted opponent, it doesn’t take long before such hate becomes embedded within the overall society, as happened in Nazi Germany.

That is exactly what’s occurring here in America, as exemplified by a recent incident in which a 21-year-old Amazon delivery driver in California viciously beat a 67-year-old woman after complaining about the victim’s “white privilege” (video).

Rosanna Arquette and Aruna Khilanani are no doubt smiling at every such incident, as are Biden, Obama, Pelosi and Schumer. Critical Race Theory is working exactly as planned, inciting the cancerous spread of racial hatred across America.

By John Eidson

John Eidson is a conservative political commentator, a patriotic American, and a regular contributor to The Blue State Conservative.

Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay

