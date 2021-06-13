https://www.oann.com/algerian-parliamentary-election-results-expected-within-days-authority-says/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=algerian-parliamentary-election-results-expected-within-days-authority-says



FILE PHOTO: Election workers empty a ballot box at the end of voting in the parliamentary election, in Algiers, Algeria June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina FILE PHOTO: Election workers empty a ballot box at the end of voting in the parliamentary election, in Algiers, Algeria June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

June 13, 2021

By Lamine Chikhi and Hamid Ould Ahmed

ALGIERS (Reuters) – The results of an Algerian parliamentary election in which fewer than a third of voters took part will be announced within a few days, the head of the voting authority said late on Saturday.

The ruling establishment has tried to use elections along with a crackdown on dissent as a way to end two years of political unrest, with Algeria facing a looming economic crisis.

Supporters of the “Hirak” mass protest movement said it showed the system lacked legitimacy. Two prominent journalists, Khaled Drareni and Ihsane El Kadi, and the opposition figure Karim Tabbou, were detained last week but released on Saturday.

Politicians said the turnout of 30.2%, the lowest ever officially recorded for a parliamentary election in Algeria, was “acceptable”.

“The election took place in good conditions. Voters were able to vote and choose the most suitable candidates to serve Algeria,” said election authority head Mohamed Chorfi on television.

The protests erupted in 2019 and unseated veteran President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, continuing weekly until the global pandemic struck a year later. After a year-long pause they resumed in February but police mostly quashed them last month.

Many Algerians believe real power rests with the military and security establishments who have dominated politics for decades, rather than with elected politicians.

“We have grown accustomed in the past to high turnout due to fraud,” said Arslan Chikhaoui, an Algerian analyst, saying the authorities had manipulated the results of elections before the Hirak protests to suggest greater enthusiasm.

After Bouteflika was forced to step down, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was elected with a turnout of 40%. Last year he held a referendum on an amended constitution that gained only 25% of votes.

The old parties that traditionally dominated have been tarred with corruption and abuse scandals, giving space to independents and moderate Islamist parties that hope to gain a majority of seats in the new parliament.

Those that win a lot of seats are likely to be included in the next government.

During parliament’s coming five-year term, Algeria is likely to face a fiscal and economic crunch, after burning through four fifths of foreign currency reserves since 2013.

The government has maintained expensive social programmes and the state’s central role in the economy despite plummeting oil and gas sales.

Reforms to strengthen the private sector contributed to corruption that fuelled the Hirak. Spending cuts could trigger a new wave of protests against the ruling establishment.

Laws passed by the outgoing parliament to encourage foreign and private investment and strengthen the energy sector have so far had little effect.

(Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

