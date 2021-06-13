https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/13/aoc-gets-duped-by-fake-marjorie-taylor-greene-quote/

There’s a fake Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene quote going viral tonight that’s successfully duped a number of blue-check accounts, including that of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez:

Marjorie Taylor Greene says COVID is a bioweapon because God would never create a fatal illness that harms people https://t.co/fAiPkTCJw3 — Charlie J. Johnson (@Charliemagne) June 12, 2021

AOC responded to that with, “Tell me you’ve never read the Bible without telling me you’ve never read the Bible”:

Tell me you’ve never read the Bible without telling me you’ve never read the Bible https://t.co/ttMBi1lrXp — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 13, 2021

To be clear, the fake MTG quote never appears in the Axios article getting quoted or the interview she gave:

not sure why everyone is sharing this – neither article nor linked interview appear to include a quote by her saying this. the strange claim MTG actually made is COVID-19 is a bioweapon & not a result of gain-of-function searching for vaccine b/c she doesn’t believe in evolution. https://t.co/tO01pisi6f — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 13, 2021

But, as we said, AOC isn’t alone. Here are but a few of the many quote-tweets of the fake quote:

Egypt could not be reached for comment. https://t.co/rJgsOc8AjD — Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) June 14, 2021

No one tell her about the Old Testament https://t.co/YrKkaJXaPq — Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) June 13, 2021

Maybe crack a Bible sometime. Especially the early stuff. It’ll blow your mind. https://t.co/8jzSH0ocWm — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) June 13, 2021

The Bubonic plague was invented in a lab in Austria by George Soros’s great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-grandfather https://t.co/cwqQB1mgkC — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) June 13, 2021

I don’t know, man. Has Marjorie Taylor Greene ever READ the Old Testament? Killing people is kind of God’s bag there before Jesus came. https://t.co/zerWQQPo8G — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) June 14, 2021

So anyway, I’m going to go read Exodus chapters 7 through 11 now… https://t.co/Lhac3DCkeq — Travis Akers (@travisakers) June 13, 2021

Well done, everyone.

Screenshot for posterity:

