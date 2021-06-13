https://noqreport.com/2021/06/13/at-the-g7-global-elite-clown-show-pivots-from-covid-crisis-to-climate-crisis/

Share the truth

The global elites responsible for ruining many of your lives and livelihoods got together this weekend in England to make more plans for the continuing destruction of Western civilization. At the G7 summit in Cornwall, England, the politicians responsible for the needless destruction of hundreds of millions of lives made it their mission to continue advocating for policies that will result in mass human suffering.

Article by Jordan Schachtel from The Dossier.

It was a giant cringe fest rife with power drunk, unimpressive, uninspiring politicians embracing one radical agenda item after the next, and it thoroughly confirmed the thesis that what’s left of the Western world died of COVID-19. The festivities in Cornwall involved a rapidly declining Joe Biden joining a chorus of Western European progressive globalists in pledging to surrender what’s left of their dignity, humanity, security, and sovereignty to ultra-left causes.

Pointed out by a friend…#G7 Elbow bumps, masks and social distancing for the photo calls but soon abandoned when these ‘leaders’ are socialising with each other. All the world’s a stage – and we’re watching them perform. Badly. pic.twitter.com/X6cSfN32Gp — Sonia Poulton (@SoniaPoulton) June 12, 2021

EMBARRASSING: World leaders erupt in laugher as Biden forgets that UK PM Boris Johnson already introduced the president of South Africa during a G7 meeting. pic.twitter.com/qvCfDNtlTP — Kambree (@KamVTV) June 13, 2021

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a “conservative” politician best known these days for his unrelenting COVID hysterics and neverending draconian restrictions (the U.K. just extended their lockdowns well into July) pledged to embrace every aspect of the radical left’s agenda, demanding their accomodation on every major issue.

NEW – United Kingdom’s PM Boris Johnson says G7 nations must “build back better” in a “greener, more gender-neutral, and perhaps a more feminine way.” pic.twitter.com/CC2GZZ2pX9 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 11, 2021

As Sir David Attenborough says, we have the skills to tackle climate change, but we need the global will. That’s why I’m urging @G7 countries to drive a global Green Industrial Revolution to help developing nations reap the benefits of clean growth as we #BuildBackGreener. pic.twitter.com/7ommNfnfoh — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 13, 2021

Media: @Reuters reporting from The Sun: “@BorisJohnson is set to delay lockdown lifting to July 19 after cases of the Delta variant, first identified in India, rose in the country, The Sun reported on Friday.” https://t.co/upNvcQUMAv — Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) June 11, 2021

French President Emmanuel Macron was delighted to see Biden in his barely functioning state, and made it a point to celebrate how he plans on robbing the U.S. taxpayer blind and advancing a far-left climate agenda.

French President Emmanuel Macron at G7: “We have to deal with this pandemic, covid-19…climate change. For all these issues what we need is cooperation. And I think it’s great to have a U.S. president part of the club, and willing to cooperate.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 12, 2021

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was in high spirits, fresh from inking a Biden Administration-approved Nord Stream 2 pipeline deal with Russia that undermines U.S. interests. The days of taking America for a ride are back in play, on both an economic and defense front, and Merkel couldn’t help but to express her excitement. She’s now off the hook on Germany providing for its own defense, and she’s now free to cozy up to America’s adversaries.

Chancellor Angela Merkel says it all with just her demeanor. pic.twitter.com/63pgFvKfwV — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 13, 2021

You couldn’t help but feel bad for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who probably observed that none of his counterparts even thought about seriously taking on the threat posed by China to global order. Sure, G7 leaders made a bunch of empty “tough talk” statements about pushing back against Beijing, but they did not even pretend to be interested in following through on that rhetoric. Their plan to “counter China” involves forcing themselves and their partners to adopt unreliable energy and let China completely off the hook. Most of the leaders at the summit have a long tack record of accommodating Beijing and engaging in further cooperation with the regime, so the preemptive surrender shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

Blinken dismisses reports of G-7 divisions over China https://t.co/KNgqULiLYn pic.twitter.com/JabXXVW5Sw — The Hill (@thehill) June 13, 2021

One leader after another pledged $100 billion a year to force developing countries to remain impoverished and rely on unreliable “clean energy” to solve the “climate crisis,” which they declared the greatest issue of our time. Of course, their solutions all involved increasing the power of the state over its citizens and embracing creepy one-world U.N. affiliated organizations.

We commend the scientific developments that led to effective COVID-19 vaccines, with governments, including many of the #G7 countries, investing over $100 billion on their development. We also welcome vaccine donations through #COVAX, but these can only plug small immediate need. pic.twitter.com/1ysxKQl51z — Winnie Byanyima (@Winnie_Byanyima) June 8, 2021

Reuters “G7 leaders agreed on Sunday to raise their contributions to meet an overdue spending pledge of $100 billion a year to help poorer countries cut carbon emissions and cope with global warming” Biden giving billions to countries who say they will cut emissions. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 13, 2021

As for the “climate crisis,” none of these jet setting, carbon producing world leaders bothered pointing to a single metric or piece of hard evidence that demonstrates an actual crisis is at hand. And of course, their proposed solutions for this “crisis” involves the global implementation of far-left policies and further encroaching on basic human freedoms.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

