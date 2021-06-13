https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/awful-joe-biden-attacks-trump-g7-existential-threat-global-warming-bs-video/

Biden attacks President Trump during his G7 speech on Sunday. How disgusting and overly inappropriate.

Joe Biden read another speech drafted for him by some Obama/Biden gang members who hate President Trump. He looked lost and out-to-lunch during much of his short speech. But the content of his diatribe was just gross. Biden shared:

You know, we had a President last who basically said, not a problem, global warming. It is the existential problem facing humanity. And ah, it’s been treated that way. So we’re going to provide up to $2 billion dollars to support developing company, countries as they transition away from unabated coal fired power. Ah, in addition we also agreed to tackle corruption, which is threat to societies everywhere.

The remainder of this segment from his talk makes no sense.

TRENDING: Developing: The Same Suspicious SQL Software Discovered in Michigan Dominion Voting Machines Was Just Found in Pennsylvania Dominion Voting Machines

Joe Biden has lost it. He is an embarrassment to the world. No way this guy received 81 million votes in the 2020 election. No way.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

